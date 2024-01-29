Walter partnered Sybil CORBET daughter of Thomas CORBET from Caus Shropshire and you may Isabel de VALLETORT

1312 Schedule from Personal Moves 6 Edward II. Late. twenty-six. Windsor p.495. To help you Roger de Wellesworth, escheator so it top Trent. Acquisition to not intermeddlefurther towards manors regarding Penyton and Yanesore, a fourth of the https://kissbrides.com/hr/estonske-nevjeste/ manor ofCouerne, additionally the places one to John de Acton, dead, and his wife Sibyl kept inthe manor away from Ceddre. Since it seems because of the inquisition the told you John and you can Sibyl werejointly enfeoffed regarding particular lands inside Ceddre, and therefore she continued their seisinthereof as one along with her partner until his demise, hence the latest told you John, because of the finelevied from the king’s courtroom, provided the newest manor of Penyton in order to William de- la Simple inside the fee,whom offered it for the told you John for a lifetime with relax with the told you Sibyl for their existence,with others so you’re able to Joan Randolf, daughter of your told you John, to have her lifetime, withreversion off to the right heirs of said John, and this the told you John and Sibyl heldat his death the new manor out of Yanesore and you may a fourth of one’s manor off Couerne due to the fact herdower regarding their particular late spouse Walter de Baskervill, hence the grounds inside the Ceddre areheld of one’s bishop of Bath in addition to manor out-of Penyton away from John Neirnut. He’s torestore so you can Sibyl people things obtained from the same.

Her wedding part is the latest manor away from Cheese within the Somersetshire. A beneficial capitalmessuage, forty acres from arable, 10 acres out-of meadow, a liquid-mill, rents, &c, heldjointly together with her spouse, of your own current from William de- Ebroye[is].

She is actually titled on the commonly off Godfrey Giffard, bishop out-of Worcester, old atKempsey of the Worcester, 13 September 1301, because ‘domine Sibille de- Acton, neptimee.’

Sir Richard, whom turned into lord regarding Eardisley and you may Highest Sheriff of Hereford, are Meters.P., with the County ofHerefordshire, in which office the family supported inside the 11 Parliaments from inside the next 400 decades. Richard and you can wassucceeded by their young man Walter Baskerville (died 1319) who was simply called lord off Combe. Their spouse Sibella[or Sybil] child away from Peter out of Caux, and their son (died 1342), grandson (died 1373) and you may high,huge son (passed away 1394) all the named Richard, was in fact Knighted. The last son, Sir John out of Eardisley (died1403). Partnered Age, child and you may heiress from John Brugge away from Letton and you may Stanton. It hadissue, Sir John (passed away 1455) just who as well as is titled Knight from Combe, when slightly an early on boy followedKing Henry to the Race of Agincourt.14l5 Advertising The guy partnered Elizabeth, child off John Touchet, LordAudley. His brother Ralph Baskerville hitched Anne, daughter and you will heiress regarding Sir John Blacket ofIcomb, whoever de the newest partner of Symon Milbourne and you will mom in order to thirteen pupils!

