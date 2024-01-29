Volume several (1976) [ change | revise resource ]

Assessments of one’s terrible away from Bury [no journalist]. A number of the indegent exactly who seemed before the overseers of bad. Offers the day, term, industry, lay born, wife’s term and you can youngsters’. Article covers recent years 1790 – 1848 regarding the parish Bury, Lancashire. Blog post regarding the Manchester Genealogist, Springtime 1975 v. 11 #step 1, pgs thirteen-15

Article covers many years 1796 – 1908 on the parishes off Petworth from inside the Sussex, England, also Lancashire, The united kingdomt, and you may Waterloo, France

Of footwear, ships, and you may sailormen by Keith L. Watson. A story malfunction of one’s author’s check for the latest Hewetson family unit members. John Hewetson hitched Sarah Age Caesar twenty-five December 1854 on Bethnal Environmentally friendly, St. John’s. That they had four people. Post in the The brand new Manchester Genealogist, Spring season 1975 v. 11 #step one, pgs sixteen-20

This new baptismal documents out-of St. Nicholas, Liverpool, 1793 – 1800 [no journalist]. Baptisms relating to the Welsh functions on it. Place of wedding out-of mothers is provided with together with dates away from beginning away from youngster, title, father’s job, status from youngster for the loved ones, and you will mother’s term. Blog post talks about the years 1793 – 1797 about parish from Liverpool, Lancashire. Blog post from the The newest Manchester Genealogist, Spring season 1975 v. eleven #2, pgs step 3-4

Kershaw relatives facts [no copywriter]. Duplicates out-of records in an old prayer book belonging to the Kershaw household members and that relate to Edmund and you will Esther Kershaw out of Cheadle parish 1771 – 1838. Blog post talks about many years 1771 – 1738 on parishes regarding Cheadle, Cheshire, and you may Stockport, Lancashire. Article on the Manchester Genealogist, Spring 1975 v. eleven #dos, pg eleven

The fresh new 1801 census out of Edgworth [no copywriter]. A list of labels off population off Edgworth written in the fresh Bolton Chronicle November 24, 1906 entitled “Edgworth good Century In the past,” Edgworth was an effective township when you look at the Bolton Parish. Article covers the entire year 1801 about parish regarding Bolton, Lancashire. Article regarding Manchester Genealogist, Springtime 1975 v. 11 #2, pgs several-thirteen

Regimental marriages Manchester Collegiate Chapel [zero publisher]. Directory of age, score, tool, and brides’ identity and you will whether or not because of the permit. Article cover recent years 1805 – 1813 on the parish Manchester, Lancashire. Article on Manchester Genealogist, Springtime 1975 v. eleven #2, pg 15

Assessments of one’s worst of Bury. Examination of poor people giving date, name(s) description of direct regarding house, their history, plus family unit members, period of students. Blog post discusses many years 1790 – 1815 regarding parish away from Bury, Lancashire. Blog post on Manchester Genealogist, Spring season 1975 v. 11 #dos, pgs 16-17

Blog post covers recent years 1807 – 1880 in the parishes away from London and you can Bethnal Eco-friendly when you look at the Middlesex

Radcliffe elizabeth, put, occupation and you will bride’s title. Blog post covers the years 1557 – 1761 on the parish out-of Radcliffe, Lancashire. Blog post on the Manchester Genealogist, 1975 v. eleven #step 3, pgs step 3-8

The new story of your own Sword while the Medal https://internationalwomen.net/sv/litauiska-kvinnor/ by Peter Zimmerman. George Stemp came to be in the Petsworth, Sussex, on 1796. The guy signed up about Regal Routine of the wagon train on Bend during the 1813. He served within the Holland and you may France, Island away from Wight and you may was at the battle out of Waterloo. The guy partnered along with one child created from the 1827. Blog post in the Manchester Genealogist, 1975 v. eleven #step 3, pgs 18-20

The brand new St. Paul’s Separate Chapel documents; Wigan [zero publisher]. Removed ideas regarding immigrant family members from Ireland and elements of The united kingdomt outside of the Lancashire. Brings parent’s labels, in which away from, child’s title and you will date of birth. Post talks about the years 1778 – 1830 on the parish regarding Wigan, Lancashire. Article on Manchester Genealogist, 1975 v. eleven #step three, pgs 21-23

Radcliffe marriage ceremonies [continued] [no blogger]. Continued record providing time out of e. Listings Grundy so you’re able to Ogden. Blog post talks about the years 1557 – 1796 in the parish of Radcliff, Lancashire. Article in the Manchester Genealogist v. several #1 1976, pgs step 3-8