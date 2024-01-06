Trying to get a green Cards once the an effective Lesbian Couples

I have been attacking for many years to inhabit my country with my Canadian wife, however the Defense from Relationship Act (DOMA) is clogging me personally out of my personal directly to go after happiness within this ways. Despite creating letters to each and every senator each presidential candidate twice to and you can popular celebrities, including Ellen DeGeneres, getting in touch with immigration attorneys in addition to ACLU, plus talking-to anybody who carry out tune in, they checked you to definitely my personal dream was zero closer to becoming a beneficial fact. That is until whenever suddenly DOMA decrease, once getting announced unconstitutional. Mindy and i recognized from inside the spirit that have tens and thousands of almost every other bi-national gay people global only waiting for the simple straight to get back. The single thing are a heap from documentation.

Step one – Processing the brand new I-130 Petition

I’d to travel from your quarters during the Chiang Finlandais belle fille Mai, Thailand down to Bangkok so you can file the fresh new petition to sponsor Mindy because the American Consulate within the Chiang Mai cannot deal with immigration says. Truly across the regarding American embassy is the Homeland Security workplace. With the exception of paying the $420 filing fee at American Embassy, the whole petition techniques took place into fifteenth flooring from Tower A couple of Sindhorn Strengthening Cutting-edge.

Shortly after submiting the brand new petition means while the supporting documentation, paying the filing payment and you may restoring a blunder I experienced produced when filling out the proper execution (I found myself not born throughout the 1800’s), I became requested easily you can expect to stay a tiny lengthened since the “administrator really wants to talk to myself”. Unclear just what it intended, We waited patiently which have enough time prior to my personal go back journey to help you Chiang Mai.

In this ten minutes I became summoned to the screen and you can questioned to increase my personal right-hand and you may swear to be honest. Immediately following gazing when you look at the admiration in the a large red-colored “approved” stamp through the glass whenever i verified the information of your mode around oath, I became advised one my petition is acknowledged. During the treat and you can gratitude that the administrator got turned what usually takes thirty days into the a few minutes, I thanked their unique for expediting the procedure. She checked out me personally square from the attention and you may told you, “You have got waited long enough”. We almost cried right there throughout the Homeland Security workplace because the it was the very first time that my marriage is recognized because of the my own personal regulators and you will my personal endeavor try confirmed. I remaining the office with my approval letter in hand and you may my hands stored full of victory.

Next step – Packet step three

Our happiness reduced even when just after waiting for two months instead reading things. We in the long run inquired within Occupation Office in the Bangkok on our step two in order to understand that they had delivered away a direction letter just one times just after my petition had already been approved however, i never ever obtained it. Damn!

However, at the very least we had been right back focused. It had been the next step out-of applying for a environmentally friendly card would be to complete Package step 3, and this inside it an internet piece (Setting DS 260) and the filling out regarding an Affidavit (Function I-864) in my situation, proving (and you may swearing) that we you may financially assistance Mindy. There had been a great amount of supporting data files you’ll need for that it, including taxation suggestions, proof domicile, proof a position etcetera. Mindy as well as needed a background seek every nation she got lived-in due to the fact sixteen yrs old. That it required i needed background records searches to possess Canada, Germany and you may Thailand not to mention the latter a couple will want to be officially translated towards English.