Thompson, N5027 Strip, is actually 96 years old history February twenty-six, but she seems and acts such a female of 66

Name: Sarah Yards Thompson Decades: 38 Beginning Time: Mar 1862 Birthplace: West Virginia Household within the 1900: Beaver Pond, Mercer, West Virginia Layer Matter: 6 Number of Hold under control off Visitation: 104 Family members Number: 111 Competition: Light Gender: Feminine Regards to Lead away from Home: Partner Good Thompson Marriage Seasons: 1891 Dad’s Birthplace: Virginia Mom’s Birthplace: West Virginia Mom: Amount of Traditions People: 5 Mom: Just how many Students: 6 Is also Read: Yes Can be Generate: Sure Can be Cam English: Sure Nearest and dearest: Title Many years William Good Thompson 36 Sarah Meters Thompson 38 Cleo P Thompson 8 Lula V Thompson six Leona F Thompson step three Samuel L Thompson step 1 Boyd S Thompson step 1/a dozen

1910 All of us Federal Census

Name: Sarah Meters Thompson Age from inside the 1910: forty-eight Birth Season: abt 1862 Birthplace: West Virginia Home during the 1910: Eugene Ward step 1, Lane, Oregon Race: Light Gender: Women Relation to Head out-of Domestic: Wife An effective Thompson Dad’s Birthplace: West Virginia Mom’s Birthplace: Western Virginia Local Tongue: English Able to Discover: Yes Able to Build: Sure Age Married: 18 Amount of People Produced: eight Level of Students Way of living: seven Relatives: Identity Age William Good Thompson 46 Sarah Meters Thompson forty eight Cleo P Thompson 17 Lulu V Thompson sixteen Leona F Thompson 13 Samuel L Thompson eleven Boyd S Thompson 9 Salome I Thompson 5 Lillian L Thompson 3

1920 All of us Federal Census

Name: Sallie M Thompson Many years: 57 Birth Seasons: abt 1863 Birthplace: Western Virginia Household inside 1920: Spence, Spokane, Washington Residence Go out: 1920 Race: Light Gender: Feminine Regards to Head out-of Home: Wife A beneficial Thompson Dad’s Birthplace: Virginia Mom’s Birthplace: Virginia Capable Talk English: Sure Able to Discover: Yes Able to Create: Yes Friends: Name Many years William A good Thompson 56 Sallie Meters Thompson 57 Samuel L Thompson twenty-two Boyd S Thompson 20 Euline L Thompson thirteen Irine Thompson 13

1940 United states Government Census

Name: Sallie Yards Thompson Years: 78 https://kissbrides.com/italian-women/genoa/ Projected beginning 12 months: abt 1862 Gender: Women Competition: White Birthplace: West Virginia Marital standing: Hitched Regards to Head away from House: Partner Household when you look at the 1940: Spangle, Spokane, Arizona Inferred Household inside 1935: Milton, Oregon House in the 1935: Milton, Oregon Resident to the ranch for the 1935: Zero Sheet Amount: 1A Attended College or university or School: Zero Higher Stages Accomplished: Primary college or university, 8th amounts Days Spent some time working when you look at the 1939: 0 Earnings: 0 Money Almost every other Offer: No Household members: Term Ages W A beneficial Thompson 77 Sallie M Thompson 78

1958

Mrs. W.A good. 1 day this week, she visited the latest airport to meet their own granddpton of Palm Springs, Calif., who’s checking out her. “Zero,” she said, “I have never ridden into the an airplane and that i don’t believe I would personally desire to. I’d instead stick to earth. You will find ridden when you look at the a keen oxcart and i thought I prefer it so you can an airplane.” She told you their unique family as well as 2 most other group traveled of Bluefield, W.Virtual assistant., to help you Sprague, Tidy., by the illustrate during the 1900. They rode in the same automobile the whole way, she additional. The 3 families cooked their dinners to your a great coal kitchen stove during the the car. If instruct averted at metropolitan areas, they will score conditions, she said. “It grabbed all of us 10 months to arrive at Sprague out-of Bluefield,” she told you. Others families the new the car had been the fresh new Belchers and you may Calfees. Mrs. Thompson now helps make their own house with two of the “Calfee Girls” – Mrs. Nita [Juanita Alice Calfee] Bowen and you may Mrs. Kate [Lelia Katherine Calfee] Olson [Des Luther Calfee and you can Mary Jane Bailey.]

Demise

Name: Sarah Martha Thompson [Sarah Martha Calfee] Gender: Female Beginning Time: abt 1863 Dying Go out: 31 Jan 1959 Ages during the Death: 96 Death Venue: Spokane, Spokane, Washington Father: James Calfee Mom: Age Bailey

