They went on its matchmaking from the send and you will unexpected calls

not, just before Sharon you can expect to receive a divorce or separation from Reeves, Behneman was assigned to Thailand

Into the 1978, an excellent Coryell State Justice of the Tranquility ruled Sharon’s death an effective committing suicide. Reeves exhibited this with the jury generally through a few documents: Sharon’s death certification and the Fairness of your Peace’s inquest declaration. This new dying certificate understands the new immediate reason for passing are an excellent gunshot injury in order to her leftover boobs. When requested in order to “describe how burns taken place”, brand new JP answered “looks subject put firearm to help you tits and triggered with proper toe” and you can selected “suicide” one of many around three selections of “accident,” “committing suicide,” and you may “homicide.” The inquest statement reflects a similar completion:

The chief out-of Cops therefore the Detectives produced an extremely comprehensive analysis. We spoke which have Investigator Hunter plus they determined dying was committing suicide considering a good gunshot injury and that seems to be self inflicted.

We revoked the order of autopsy just like the Head Pathologist within Hood told you the latest gun-shot wound appeared to be worry about-inflicted due to new bottom.

Compliment of four witness, the official made an effort to depict a married relationship in some trouble regarding 12 months leading up to Sharon’s dying. John Behneman, a retired Colonel, testified which he and you can Sharon met due to what they do from the Fort Hood. Apparently, it first started an additional-marital affair a bit in the late 1977 and you can, for the 1978, decided it wanted to get married. Sharon filed to possess splitting up off Reeves from inside the March, 1978 to your intent of marrying Behneman and you may joining him into the Thailand.

Randall Reeves, young off Sharon and you may Reeves’ a couple sons, testified you to Reeves, who was regarding the You.S. Armed forces, are sent to Korea but came back household unannounced during the early July 1978. During Sharon’s dying, Randall are sleeping out once the their mother and father got excluded him from the household while they talked. Randall affirmed you to definitely only Reeves and you may Sharon was in fact at home. Ricky Reeves, Sharon and you will Reeves’ earliest young buck, affirmed which he is actually familiar with his mom’s fling having Behneman. Based on Ricky, Reeves came back out-of Korea approximately 14 days prior to Sharon’s dying. Throughout that period, you will find “a lot” out-of pressure ranging from Reeves and you will Sharon and some arguing. Indeed, Ricky was awakened by a quarrel between them the night time prior to Sharon died. Regardless of if he may not see the terminology that have been replaced, he could tune in to you to definitely his mother’s voice “was not elevated” if you are Reeves try “screaming in certain cases.”

Also, Larry Vaughn, Sharon’s sibling, testified which he heard Sharon and you may Reeves arguing one-night whenever you are these people were checking out Sharon’s parents from inside the Wichita Falls whenever one week just before her demise. Vaughn “read [Reeves] weight a weapon and you may [Sharon] state Set one to issue away'” during the latest dispute. Whether or not Vaughn testified you to Reeves, Sharon, and you can all of its sons were there, Ricky Reeves stated that the guy did not head to Wichita Falls just prior to his mother’s passing and you will failed to remember the other countries in the loved ones going often.

The state plus exhibited research on an email discover by Reeves https://kissbrides.com/es/blog/citas-en-tus-30/. According to Johnny Smith, the original Copperas Cove officer to access our house, Reeves gave your an email which he reported the guy found in the fresh asia cabinet. In the place of entering the contents of new note, Smith defined it as a beneficial “committing suicide note.” Although not, Richard Carson, along with good Copperas Cove officer during the time of Sharon’s demise, distinguisheded this new notice since “a keen apology sorts of mention, it comes down would you like to her partner because, Disappointed, large Dick, one thing did not workout,’ referring to one to she could have got another partner, a great boyfriend or something. ” Michael Galiana, upcoming a reserve officer on Copperas Cove Cops Service, appreciated the note is finalized because of the Sharon so there is actually a regard to contradictory attitude connected with an event into Sharon’s region. Reeves attempted to establish that note is no longer readily available as it was missing from the Copperas Cove cops eventually immediately following Sharon’s demise are governed a committing suicide.