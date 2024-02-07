Their unique the fresh new homeworld is a criminal land, influenced because of the warlords and you can wracked because of the frequent raids from Weequay pirate groups

Ventress is deeply damage of the loss of their unique newfound family members thereby grabbed so you can wandering the fresh new galaxy selecting a good objective, sooner or later turning to bounty google search, and finding a great way of measuring achievement in the market. So it work pressed their particular to look at a few unanticipated associations-she rescued Obi-Wan Kenobi regarding the purses of one’s previous Sith Lord Maul and you may Savage Opress, who had recently apprenticed himself to their renegade Sith brother-and you will spent some time working next to Skywalker’s apprentice, Ahsoka Tano, when Tano are falsely implicated regarding bombing the Jedi Temple.

Whenever Ventress try half dozen yrs old, inside 44 BBY, Hal’Sted try murdered throughout the an excellent pirate uprising, making Ventress-nevertheless a youngster-orphaned inside the attack. She located their own master’s looks and you will grieved more than their unique loss, but turned into sidetracked of the arrival from Ky Narec, a Jedi Knight have been stuck towards the Rattatak and you may solved to battle the latest pirate danger. When he also are assaulted from the a good Weequay, Ventress called upon in the past unexploited Force capacity to put new pirate into sky and you will round the multiple residential property. Taking their possible regarding the Push, Narec got the baby on his care and attention and made their particular their Jedi Padawan. Unknown to help you their particular at the time, Narec was actually the person who killed Hal’Sted, maybe not this new pirates.

Given that a high-ranking administrator about Separatist army, Ventress up coming battled into Confederacy for the battlefields of galaxy-comprising Duplicate Conflicts following its birth. Their violence and you will ruthlessness inside the battle from the clone armies out of the newest Republic and Jedi Acquisition earned their a fearsome reputation. At the beginning of the battle, she battled on the side contours away from a primary race up against brand new Republic pushes under the demand out of Jedi Grasp Tholme. The new Confederacy got broadly claimed the competition, in a final large skirmish, Ventress engaged Tholme for the private treat and you will quickly weighed down the brand new Jedi, disarming your and you can pushing a give-up. Ignoring Dooku’s command you to definitely she free Tholme’s life, the brand new Black Acolyte reported win by the doing him into the battlefield. She afterwards brought the Jedi Master’s lightsaber to your count as a good trophy.

Ventress remaining the rest of the fight in the hands of Standard Loathsom, who was simply purchased so you can february into the area and sustain the Jedi occupied if you’re she executed next section of their own Masters’ plan: the new kidnapping of Rotta, young man out-of Jabba the Hutt. Ventress journeyed so you can Jabba’s throneworld off Tatooine inside a great Trident-classification violence ship and hunted along the younger Huttlet. She ambushed Rotta’s sail barge and its particular escort skiffs on desert, destroying one of several skiffs prior to abducting brand new barge. That have Rotta during the pull, she fled on the given up B’omarr Order Monastery into Teth inside the Crazy Room, away from the front lines of your own combat. Reports away from Rotta’s kidnapping at the hands of “renegades” give rapidly because Jabba rented bounty hunters to retrieve their kin and reached over to the fresh Republic Senate and you may Jedi Council for help in change to possess obvious passing because of Hutt Room. Into the Teth, Ventress closed Rotta on monastery dungeons just before calling Number Dooku and you can Lord Sidious, which acknowledged their unique functions. Dooku requested Ventress to protect the infant however, allow unavoidable Republic conserve force to find and you can grab your; the amount expected video footage of Jedi into the Huttlet to cheat Jabba towards the convinced that brand new Jedi was at the rear of new kidnapping.

She try exposed to dissatisfaction and you can veiled threats from their particular Learn, who had been however towards the Tatooine attempting to parley that have Jabba. When you are Dooku reminded their own of the stakes of its conspiracy, she is actually distracted of the coming of Obi-Wan Kenobi, who had been top the fresh Republic reinforcements. Ventress retreated to your an antechamber regarding monastery, luring Kenobi into a one-on-that battle on the dark. Although she lurked in the higher is at of monastery to possess a time, Kenobi’s prodding and you can taunting in the course of time received their particular right down to engage the latest Jedi towards an even job. The brand new duel saw both combatants gain benefit from the virtue for some time, but fundamentally Kenobi located demand of one’s disagreement when he doДџrudan kaynaДџД±ndan contributed the ebony-front apprentice so you can an excellent catwalk away from monastery. It actually was indeed there that they both sensed through the Force that Skywalker and Tano had fled Teth for the Huttlet, signifying their unique mission’s failure. Regardless of if she attempted to keep brand new attack, Ventress are disarmed of one from their unique lightsabers and compelled to refuge onboard a beneficial Vulture-classification droid starfighter.

Actually without knowing the outcomes of your contest, Katuunko generated their decision and you can contacted Dooku so you’re able to deny his promote, claiming one to Ventress neglected the new regards to its bargain and denied to provide Yoda a reasonable fight. New number wouldn’t make it Toydaria to fall toward Republic, very ordered his apprentice so you can eliminate the king while making means to have a pro-Separatist monarch. She nearly been successful on the task, but their particular lightsaber knives have been stopped mid-struck by Master Yoda’s telekinetic input. The Jedi threw Ventress back and taunted their Force expertise, overtaking their unique lightsabers away from their and you may indicating stop trying. Yoda enjoy her for taking their own weapons straight back, but Ventress refused stop and you can instead detonated bombs she had grown close Katuunko’s starship with the ridge over. The rush and you may dropping rubble sidetracked the brand new Jedi and his awesome clones, supplying the dark-front apprentice a way to avoid on board their Punworcca 116-group interstellar sloop. Dooku was upset inside the assassin and you will developed a grudge against Katuunko for the light of the mission’s inability.

Subsequent fights [ ]

“Dooku. He deceived myself.””I know. I experienced wished you’ll get where you’re going so you’re able to you sooner.” ?Ventress and you may Mother Talzin