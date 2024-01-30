The newest interviews happens better before immigration officer would go to research having natives who discover Home and Dominika’s matchmaking

At that time, Dominika pleads towards immigration officer telling your never to carry out almost anything to Domestic and you will, while the wedding is bogus, she’s grown up to love your

Domestic turns this new knife toward Cuddy from the asking their particular so you can agree including Dominika so you’re able to his insurance rates so she can acquire some dental care really works complete through to the relationships. Cuddy is actually hesitant, but Dominika ingratiates herself by providing Cuddy a keen sweet almond kulich. Cuddy signs the brand new forms, reminding Home in the event the relationships cannot undergo they are simply the amount of time insurance rates fraud.

Just after Cuddy, in the Wilson’s urging, rejects Domestic the usage of the fresh church towards the service, he reschedules and has now new service at the 221B Baker Highway with Chase officiating.

By next episode, This new Dig, it’s clear one to Family and Dominika is actually liberated to wade about their existence instead disturbance from the most other. Domestic getaways the headlines away from their relationship to the freshly freed Remy Hadley and explains that Dominika actually joining them on the visit to Schenectady due to the fact this woman is visited Atlantic Town along with her boyfriend.

Dominika isn’t seen for the remainder of 12 months eight, if in case Family flees the new state immediately after crashing his Dynasty into Cuddy’s House, it appears they don’t look for one another again. She cannot try to get in touch with him while he is within jail, and he and helps make no just be sure to get in touch with her or somebody otherwise the guy understands.

During Home’s incarceration, Dominika moved to Atlantic Area making an effective way of life means up a storefront nearby the gambling enterprise strip where she setup a good Ukrainian dining truck.

In the Seasons 8, one another Dominika and you will Home are becoming characters about Immigration and you will Naturalization Provider demanding much more information about their relationships. From inside the People of the house, the brand new “old baseball and Ukraine” concerns the hospital to inquire about Domestic to keep this new deceit thus she may not be deported. She tells your the woman is been employed in Atlantic Urban area providing base rubs to help you exhausted bettors. Residence is perhaps not passionate and you may, provided participating in a deceptive relationship is an admission from his parole, are reluctant to continue. Dominika brings his intellect by advising him it would be simple for an intelligent people instance him to fool only bureaucrat, however, House wouldn’t fall for the newest flattery. Dominika fundamentally seals the deal by creating him “a deal he cannot refuse” – $29,000 after their own citizenship is approved.

not, each other know that they understand nothing about both. That have assistance from the group, major coaching of the Chi Park and you will sensible advice away from Wilson on exactly how married people only have no idea every mundane specifics of the lifestyle, Domestic discovers enough in the Dominika to try to deceive immigration.

Following ceremony, Dominika will make it clear to accommodate one she’s willing to enjoys sex that have him, but instead House excuses themselves to see bed

not, Family enjoys envisioned this possesses instructed Wilson to hang as much as so that the immigration administrator often keep in touch with your. Yet not, among House’s genuine bolivia kvinnor sÃ¶ker mÃ¤n natives discovers Wilson external their home and you may allows it slip one to Wilson is a friend from Domestic. The fresh immigration manager gets frustrated and you may says to House and you may Dominika to help you be in their office the next day.

Shortly after hearing Residence’s lawyer, the newest immigration manager informs Dominika she will be deported and you will House’s deceit would be advertised so you’re able to their parole administrator. Domestic, towards the his lawyer’s pointers, stays quiet. New immigration administrator will not trust Dominika, but finds out a courtroom might and you may informs all of them he’s got one to history options – they will be while making location monitors to own 6 months to be sure he could be living to each other.