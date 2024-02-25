The male lead is a beverage character within the a secluded area and therefore gives in itself for some pleasant filming

Aches and you can gifts put them to one another. Lena is a good Russian lady off Korean descent. Escaping a longevity of pain from inside the Russia, she believes to come kissbrides.com uluslararasД± Г¶Дџrenciler iГ§in ГјstГјn site quickly to Korea because the bride to be off In the near future Goo, a character whom lives in this new rural country. Speaking about his very own dull thoughts, In the future Goo was prepared to merely spend your time which have Lena while the they go regarding their simple lifetime with the ranch. However, due to the fact Lena’s feelings for In the future Goo deepens, she finds out they much harder to own their to keep. Tend to Lena determine one leaving is the only way to manage together with her emotions out-of guilt? (Source: Viki) Edit Translation

English

??(??)

magyar / magyar nyelv

dansk

Indigenous Label:??

Known as:Beloved..Lena , Rena

Director:Kim Do Acquired

Genres:Romance, Crisis, Melodrama

Tags:Court Immigrant Women Direct, Countryside Mode, Farmer Men Direct, Decades Gap [Drama Lives], Age Pit [Real life], More mature Man/Younger Lady, Marriage Out-of Convenience(Vote or include labels)

Beloved Lena try a quiet, mostly quiet movie about conditions that manage deeper than the peaceful facial skin. I absolutely wished that they had touched more on these problems, it might are making this a complete movie in my situation.

I favor watching the latest uneasy communication anywhere between those two charming somebody one to tells the story of one’s 1st stumble on between a partner along with his post-order-fiance, it is so touching Photos

Lena is actually an excellent descendent away from Koreans who have been forced to really works into the Japanese exploration coal in the Sakhalin and then afterwards swept up from then on WWII. Their tale will make an appealing flick in the and you may from by itself because they fought to have citizenship and lots of battled to go back to Southern Korea. They became second-class customers in the Russia and those who produced they house have been lower than from inside the Southern area Korea too. Lena wants to bury her parents’ ashes in Southern area Korea and you can gets a mail-order bride-to-be to really make the trip. This point was rarely handled for the and you will once again, would have considering more depth toward tale to understand more about you to definitely process.

He tries very hard to make Lena getting anticipate and give their some thing she demands. Lena consequently attempts to assistance with additional tasks showing one to this woman is dedicated to the relationship. She calls your ahjussi regarding film hence seems to build the relationships a level further oddity. Once the she strolls towards the fields she renders family unit members which have a great picture taking that is travelling owing to and you may initiate learning how to get images. Both film’s filming and her pictures play a large part. Lena may be silent, taking walks and you may capturing as the she’s much on her notice. If only we’d started far more privy to what was weigh therefore heavily on her behalf.

The past 30 minutes or more provide the movie this new emotional thrust they sorely called for. Although this is a lovely, quiet motion picture, it could was in fact way more significant if only the fresh manager had empowered brand new peaceful epidermis into the attitude powering below.

I truly like this love story ranging from an email-order-bride-to-be, Lena, and her green tea leaf farmer partner, In the future Goo. The storyline initiate whenever Lena, an excellent Korean Russian produced woman, accepts an offer getting good-mail-order-bride and you can flies to help you Korea. Yet not, she’s maybe not honest within the responding a survey regarding the their unique health; she just would like to see Korea to help you bury their own dry parents in their homeland, Korea. The mother and father were directed to Russia of the Japanese in advance of or during the nation War II and you will worked in the coal mines. Together with, apparently Lena 2nd intent should be to die in Korea because of their particular terminal disease without having any expectation on her future lives along with her husband.

Although not, Soon Goo, her green tea leaf character husband is actually a respectable guy and that is eager to excite and you can discover ways to like Lena definitely. He encourages Lena to go to Social Cardiovascular system and you will learn about Korea. Soon Goo teaches Lena tips properly drink green tea and you will supporting Lena wholeheartedly to understand picture taking out of a traveling better-identified picture taking, Han Seong.

The new communications between Ajeossi Soon Goo is uncomfortable at first, as soon Goo is attempting tough to greet Lena. Lena is at ease once you understand Soon Goo truly desires Lena in order to end up being greeting for the Korea and you can accept In the future Goo since their particular partner.

Shortly after Soon Goo is aware of Lena’s terminal disease, the guy seeks very difficult to let Lena gets correct service with no feel dissapointed about. I would state the latest ending was open ended, yet not, my achievement on ending is the fact Lena endures brand new functions since the audience is found Soon Goo smiling brilliantly at the end of the film.

The film cinematography try breathtaking, the photography try exceptional, as well as the beverage plantation scenery is stunning. I really love so it movie and you will recommend “Beloved Lena” wholeheartedly. I bring ten-out-10 into the tale, and that i like to the story is prolonged and work out to the a weekend Kdrama Collection.