The fresh new enjoy is a good satire on role-reverse between the sexes

RIPLEY County Photo Of the VIOLET Age. TOPH And you can Honest TUCKER. 1940. P 0322. One to folder. Collection guide on the web. Violet Age. Toph (1878-california. 1966) was born near Elrod and you may attended Ripley County universities and you may Hanover University. A citizen regarding Versailles, she coached college within the Ripley State and you may is the initial assistant of the Ripley Condition Historical Community. The collection contains 7 give-coloured photo regarding landscapes and you may bridges for the Ripley State. Violet Toph generated seven activities and you can Honest Tucker produced you to photo, a photo of Kansas Southwest Railroad bridge more than Laughery Creek.

SAMMY GIRLS Range, 1914-1926. M 0453. Range book on the internet. The latest Sammy Girls, a city ladies company dependent in the Lewisville, try arranged inside 1914 to write characters and publish most other of use blogs to help you servicemen at home and you will abroad throughout Globe Battle We. Players authored primy Girls, never less than her labels. Brand new Sammy Girls was indeed very energetic of early 1918 compliment of July 1919. Every nearly two hundred characters and you may postcards try reactions from servicemen so you’re able to emails and you will bundles and thus forgotten a lot less white towards the ladies’ business in itself versus soldier’s army life.

Older Lawyers Enterprise. Range, 1968-1991. Yards 0574, BV 2598-2604, BV 2616-2660, CT 0470-0516, CT 0518-0567. Four boxes, 13 quantities, 107 cassette tapes. Collection guide on the internet. That it collection has oral record interviews which have a dozen attorneys, transcripts and you can help documentation into the such as for instance varied subjects because rural electrification, Indianapolis-Unigov, and you can legal people and you can civil-rights. Jeanne S. Miller, an attorney on the Fort Wayne, Allen County, try interviewed to the feminine additionally the judge people and you may civil rights.

SIGMA DELTA PI. Information, 1930-1982. M 0588. Range publication on line. The fresh Sigma Delta Pi Sorority are structured during the 1906 because of the Versie Situation Kramer in the Teacher’s College out of Indianapolis since a specialist instructors sorority. The fresh collection has an ancient drawing and you will structure of your own providers, duplicates of its guide, The hyperlink, and you will bulletins and booklets off Teacher’s School off Indianapolis and Butler School.

Societal Sewing Neighborhood. Info, 1851-1862. South carolina 2349. You to folder. Range publication on line. The fresh new Societal Stitching Neighborhood away from Greene State(?) was shaped by the women’s out of Eco-friendly (sic) when you look at the 1851 to greatly help the fresh destitute and you may provide benevolence. The company is frequently associated with the fresh Methodist Episcopal Church. The amount has the organizations composition, membership listing, regulations and you may conference times.

Society Of Friends (CONSERVATIVE) Western Annual Meeting EPISTLES. Letter, 1880?-1890. South carolina 2607. A couple of files. Collection guide from inside the collection. The fresh new collection consists of epistles authored for the women of the People out of Family members (Conservative) Western Yearly Conference (Plainfield) from feminine regarding other yearly conferences inside the Brand new England, Kansas, Kansas, Iowa and you will Ontario.

SOJOURNER Insights Pub. Records, 1922-1975. Yards 0540. One or two packets. Range book on the web. This new Sojourner Facts Club are structured in Richmond, Wayne State, in 1921. It backed fitness programs, a college grant, and you will assistance to the needy. Info inside range are their structure and you will bylaws, communication and minutes.

Heart Away from 76. Search Play, 1876. M 0627. Range publication on the web. The newest range contains an enjoy seem to written in 1876 and devote the newest Boston, Size., town. The brand new protagonist efficiency family once 10 years for the Asia and view men darning clothes and female working as income tax assessors and you will judges. Eventually he could be advised to of the among the female.

VINCENT CHAUTAUQUA LITERARY And you will Scientific Club Times, 1908-1973. You to definitely box, five quantities. Range guide on line. Vincent Chautauqua Literary and you will Scientific Pub away from Indianapolis try designed by the Mrs. Meters.J. Allison when you look kissbrides.com Snap nettstedet at the 1908 to examine books and you can participate in volunteer works. They connected to your regional Council of women during the April regarding 1916 and by November 1919 joined to your Indiana Federation away from Nightclubs. It disbanded in seventies. The bulk of that it range contains fulfilling minutes, as well as has apps, yearbooks, officers and you may registration listings, composition and bylaws.