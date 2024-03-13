The country Spouse, Southall Layout: Repair Funny and also the Multicultural Gaze

Abstract

Earliest did within Watford Castle Movies within the 2004, Tanika Gupta’s version of William Wycherley’s The nation Spouse (1675) relocates new Maintenance classic to help you twenty-first-century London area, reframing their libertine spot given that an amusing satire towards sexual and you will gender mores within the latest Britain. Within the brand new mode, Wycherley’s comical work of art is actually revisited away from a great multicultural angle, and his awesome merciless visibility from personal hypocrisies will get infused to your adaptor’s keen awareness of variety as well as complexities. This particular article pulls attention to Gupta’s gamble since a culturally extreme input on the reception history of Restoration theatre culture. Because of the opening Wycherley’s funny on expression out of Britain’s “the fresh new ethnicities,” I suggest, Gupta’s works features smooth just how with the alot more inclusive, multiculturally aware way of new Restoration cannon that is observable when you look at the brand new batch away from revivals and adaptations lead over the past a decade or so.

