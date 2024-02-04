Textual Records (inside Bay area): Management telecommunications, 1928-57

Financial records and you can traveling authorizations, 1958-62. Individual Indian money (IIM) ledgers, 1951-53. Tribal council election records, 1934-54. Washoe Residential property Services Firm records, 1948-62. Homes and you may irrigation communication, 1939-57. Questionnaire and floor suggestions, 1949-55. Lease records, 1932-56.

Textual Info (into the Denver): General ideas, plus characters received, 1890-1924; intra-department interaction, 1909-10; topic records, 1900-25; round characters, 1884-1924; decimal document, 1926-52; and superintendent’s diaries, 1908-11. System purpose communication records, 1939-85. Records in accordance with management, in addition to flour mill and you will threshing info, 1915-22; weigher’s productivity, 1916-43; register out-of alterations in company employees, 1918; statements of department property, 1906-7; and cleaning records, 1884-1920. Company economic information, plus promo codes, 1943-57; general ledger, 1941-50; appropriation ledgers, 1933-42; and you can allocation ledger, 1949. Ideas according to faith duties, and realty telecommunications, 1947-57; individual Indian currency (IIM) ledger sheets, 1929-58 and you will related details, 1939-60; homes classifier’s occupation notes, 1928; forestry and you will grazing administrative data files, 1930-46; North Pacific conflict home modifications info, 1937-38; correspondence out of charts, plats, and you may system books, 1926-41; allowance moves, 1926-32; irrigation details, 1940-46; Zhuhai hot women Northern Cheyenne tribal loans documents, 1947-55; and you may annuity payrolls, 1892-1905. Work advice case files, 1962-69. Info according to tribal resources, and North Cheyenne Stock Association standard data files, 1927-56; terminated checks and you can joined mail invoices into the North Cheyenne Point Enterprise, 1964-65; various communication for Disaster Maintenance Performs and Civilian Maintenance Corps, 1937-42; Civil Preservation Corps-Indian Office subject data files, 1933-42; monthly camp and you can staff accounts, 1941-42; and you can expansion and you can borrowing from the bank interaction, 1951-58. Delivery and you may dying certificates, 1926-37. Tribal census goes, 1909-30. Household industrial studies, 1924. Laws and you can order subject data, 1937-46.Criminal study situation data, 1960-69. Wellness, studies, and you may appeal reports, 1929-58. School census notes, 1966-75.

Characters provided for the new Administrator of Indian Issues, 1nine06-9

Textual Records (within the La): Superintendent’s characters delivered, 1903-a dozen. Facts off Homes Government, Areas 9, twelve, and you may thirteen, comprising subject documents away from Section Management and Field User Elvin Grams. Jonas, 1949-55.

Textual Information (during the Denver): Standard communication, 1911-thirty-five. Communications, account, or any other facts relating to the Pueblo Lands Panel, 1918-thirty two. Census profile, 1912-twenty two. Descriptions from university property, 1915-18.

Individual Indian currency (IIM) ledgers,discount coupons, and invoices, 1912-36

Textual Info (in the Fort Well worth): Emails delivered, 1883-1963. Emails gotten, 1860-1923, which have data, 1880-1957. Commands, circulars, and game characters, 1907-52. Oils leases, 1952-64. Employment guidelines accounts, 1959-67. House exchange documents, 1912-67. Individual Indian money (IIM) accounts, 1912-67. IIM ledgers, 1919-66. Family relations check in, 1907-10. Relationships permits, 1932-39. Press duplicates of letters sent, 1901-step three. Info of Place of work of your Superintendent, in addition to various interaction, 1912-16; interaction, 1940-59; various records, 1867-68; yearly account, 1909-53; and you can annual statistical records, 1894-1905. Details concerning the Osage Tribal Council, 1906-50. Info of your own Career Solicitor, 1908-58, in addition to subject records, 1924-58; private Indian custody records, 1919-58; and info from J.D. Wooten, Unique Agent of one’s Section of Evaluation, 1935-forty. Info of your Indian Exchange Manager, 1898-1910. Ideas of your Administrative Office, and additionally records according to personnel, 1866-1932; fiscal administration, 1876-1945; institution and you will possessions, 1876-1926; and money and trust money management, 1878-1966. Facts of your own Osage Allotting Payment, also letters acquired, 1906-8; various emails delivered, 1906-9; region ledgers, 1907; allotment dates, 1906-9; situation files, 1906-7; and you will various info, 1906-10. Information of Osage Townsite Percentage, 1905-eight. Details of Property and you may Realty Office, together with ideas relating to permits and leases, 1882-1951, and you may conversion process, 1909-65; and you will various info about tax allotments and you can income taxes, 1910-20. Info of the Coal and oil Department, plus communication, 1922-45; topic records, 1920- 60; info relating to local rental, 1903-47; and you may development and you may fee information, 1905-50. Details of your own Hobbies Department, 1924- 54. Suggestions concerning the Expansion Provider, 1915-55. Information in accordance with education, 1886-1954. Information according to fitness, 1883-1940. Suggestions relating to public performs, 1908-47. Records relating to the police, 1887-1950. Information of your own Osage Tribal Museum, 1868-70, 1937-42. Records of your own Civil Maintenance Corps-Indian Department, 1934-42. Suggestions of Structure Division, 1912-thirty five.