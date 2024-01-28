Textual Information (inside the Bay area): Management interaction, 1928-57

Financial ideas and you can take a trip authorizations, 1958-62. Personal Indian currency (IIM) ledgers, 1951-53. Tribal council election records, 1934-54. Washoe Property Solution Enterprise records, 1948-62. Land and irrigation correspondence, 1939-57. Survey and ground info, 1949-55. Lease documents, 1932-56.

Textual Records (inside Denver): General info, and emails received, 1890-1924; intra-institution communications, 1909-10; topic files, 1900-25; circular characters, 1884-1924; quantitative document, 1926-52; and you can superintendent's diaries, 1908-11. Program objective communications data files, 1939-85. Info per government, in addition to flour mill and you can threshing details, 1915-22; weigher's returns, 1916-43; sign in out-of changes in agency staff, 1918; statements out-of service possessions, 1906-7; and you may housekeeping details, 1884-1920. Agency monetary details, including coupon codes, 1943-57; general ledger, 1941-50; appropriation ledgers, 1933-42; and you may allowance ledger, 1949. Suggestions according to trust duties, and realty telecommunications, 1947-57; individual Indian money (IIM) ledger sheets, 1929-58 and related facts, 1939-60; house classifier's field cards, 1928; forestry and you may grazing administrative documents, 1930-46; Northern Pacific conflict residential property adjustment information, 1937-38; communications out-of maps, plats, and you may system guides, 1926-41; allocation rolls, 1926-32; irrigation suggestions, 1940-46; North Cheyenne tribal money records, 1947-55; and you can annuity payrolls, 1892-1905. Work guidance circumstances data, 1962-69. Information according to tribal resources, also Northern Cheyenne Inventory Relationship general data files, 1927-56; terminated inspections and entered send invoices to your Northern Cheyenne Drive Agency, 1964-65; miscellaneous communications for Crisis Conservation Performs and you can Civil Maintenance Corps, 1937-42; Civil Maintenance Corps-Indian Office subject data files, 1933-42; month-to-month camp and professionals accounts, 1941-42; and extension and you can borrowing correspondence, 1951-58. Beginning and you will dying certificates, 1926-37. Tribal census goes, 1909-31. House commercial studies, 1924. Law and you may purchase subject data files, 1937-46.Unlawful investigation case records, 1960-69. Fitness, knowledge, and you may appeal account, 1929-58. College census cards, 1966-75.

Letters sent to the latest Administrator out-of Indian Affairs, 1906-9

Textual Facts (within the La): Superintendent’s characters sent, 1903-several. Info from Land Administration, Areas 9, twelve, and you may 13, comprising subject data files away from District Management and you can Career Affiliate Elvin G. Jonas, 1949-55.

Textual Facts (in Denver): Standard communication, 1911-thirty five. Correspondence, records, or other suggestions relating to the Pueblo Countries Board, 1918-thirty-two. Census account, 1912-22. Meanings away from university houses, 1915-18.

Private Indian currency (IIM) ledgers,discounts, and you will invoices, 1912-thirty six

Textual Info (within the Fort Really worth): Letters sent, 1883-1963. Characters acquired, 1860-1923, which have data, 1880-1957. Commands, circulars, and you will rounded letters, 1907-52. Oils renting, 1952-64. Work recommendations account, 1959-67. House purchase records, 1912-67. Personal Indian money (IIM) profile, 1912-67. IIM ledgers, 1919-66. Friends check in, 1907-ten. Relationship certificates, 1932-39. Drive duplicates out of emails delivered, 1901-3. Ideas of Office of your own Superintendent, including various communication, 1912-16; communications, 1940-59; various reports, 1867-68; annual records, 1909-53; and you can annual mathematical reports, 1894-1905. Records relating to the Osage Tribal Council, 1906-fifty. Details of one’s Profession Solicitor, 1908-58, as well as topic records, 1924-58; individual Indian guardianship documents, 1919-58; and you may suggestions from J.D. Wooten, Unique Representative of Office of Assessment, 1935-40. Records of Indian Trading Management, 1898-1910. Information of Administrative Department, as well as facts in accordance with personnel, 1866-1932; fiscal administration, 1876-1945; business and you will possessions, 1876-1926; and you may costs and believe fund government, 1878-1966. Ideas of your own Osage Allotting Commission, in addition to letters received, 1906-8; miscellaneous characters delivered, 1906-9; region ledgers, 1907; allotment dates, 1906-9; case data, 1906-7; and you may miscellaneous info, 1906-ten. Records of one’s Osage Townsite Fee, 1905-eight. Information of your own Property and you can Realty Office, and info per permits and you will renting, 1882-1951, and you can transformation, 1909-65; and miscellaneous facts about tax allotments and income taxes, 1910-20. Ideas of the Gas and oil Office, in addition to communication, 1922-45; topic documents, 1920- 60; records per local rental, 1903-47; and design and you may percentage details, 1905-fifty. Information of Interests Department, 1924- 54. Info relating to the Extension Solution, 1915-55. Information according to degree, 1886-1954. Information per fitness, 1883-1940. Facts in accordance with societal work, 1908-47. Facts according to the police, 1887-1950. Suggestions of Osage Tribal Museum, 1868-70, 1937-42. Records of Civil Conservation Corps-Indian Section, 1934-42. Records of your own Structure Division, 1912-thirty five.