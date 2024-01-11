Sailing Towards Like (2019) Leah Renee, Chris McNally

Rounders (1998) ?? Matt Damon, Edward Norton. The release off their financial obligation-ridden buddy regarding jail spurs a law student in order to resume higher-limits gambling. (R) 2 days. CMAX Wed. 8 p.yards.

Regal Matchmaker (2018) Bethany Happiness Lenz, Will Kemp. A struggling matchmaker try rented from the a king to locate their child the ideal spouse in time to own a nationwide occasion. (NR) step one time. 24 mins. Hallway Fri. six p.m.

Royally Actually Just after (2018) Fiona Gubelmann, Torrance Coombs. An instructor learns one her boyfriend is actually the fresh prince off a small country called St. Ives. (NR) step one time. twenty-six mins. Hall Sat. 1 p.m.

Legislation out of Engagement (2000) ?? Tommy Lee Jones, Samuel L. Jackson. A decorated job Aquatic, about to sit demonstration having an effective botched rescue https://brightwomen.net/fi/montenegro-naiset/ mission, requires an old pal to guard him. (R) 2 days. 8 mins. TMC Sunlight. 2:05 p.m.

Work at brand new Competition (2018) ?? Tanner Stine, Kristoffer Polaha. Zach Truett discovers magnificence to your highschool sports profession — trying to earn a school scholarship and you will an admission from urban area. When a disastrous lower body burns off forces Zach towards the sidelines, his brother laces upwards their cleats to participate within the song and you will field. (PG) 1 time. 41 mins. EPIX Tues. an excellent.m.

an excellent — b — c — d — elizabeth — f — grams — h — we — j — k — l — yards — n — o — p — q — roentgen — s — t — you — v — w — x — y — z

Given that time clock ticks toward brand new due date, new matchmaker finds your the ideal wife — simply to understand that she actually is fell crazy about him

S.W.A beneficial.T. (2003) ?? Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell. A la Unique Guns and Projects group need protect a great violent after he offers $100 mil to his possible rescuers. (PG-13) step one time. 56 mins. Let you know Tues. six p.m.

Saban’s Power Rangers (2017) ?? Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott. Young people who have been selected to protect the nation out-of aliens get it done from the morphing with the superheroes and piloting icon crawlers. (PG-13) dos hours. cuatro mins. NICK Fri. 9 p.m.

A crate fighter handles a a dozen-year-dated mathematics prodigy away from mobsters and corrupt police, that all the prepared to destroy on the priceless numerical code she carries inside her head. (R) step 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Sunlight. a good.meters.

Safer Haven (2013) ?? Josh Duhamel, Julianne Hough. Black secrets intrude to the blossoming relationship ranging from a widowed provider and you may a separate arrival inside the a small North carolina town. (PG-13) step 1 hours. 55 mins. Pop Seated. an excellent.m.

Good biology teacher juggles their own obligations just like the wedding to 3 family members, plus practise a summer time enrichment classification in the her favorite input the world. (NR) step one hours. 24 minutes. Hallway Fri. 4 p.meters.

Safe (2012) ?? Jason Statham, Robert John Burke

Sodium (2010) ??? Angelina Jolie, Liev Schreiber. Immediately after a great defector accuses their particular out-of prying into Russians, a great CIA manager goes on this new manage and you may attempts to come with a method to establish their innocence. (PG-13) step one hour. forty minutes. A sunshine. step three p.meters.

San Andreas (2015) ?? Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino. In the event that San Andreas blame triggers a great magnitude nine earthquake, a quest-and-rescue chopper pilot need to navigate the damage from Los angeles so you can San francisco bay area to bring their estranged spouse and you will child so you’re able to coverage. (PG-13) step one hours. 54 minutes. SYFY Sunrays. 6:29 p.meters. Us Seated. 8:15 p.m.

Saturday-night Temperature (1977) ??? John Travolta, Karen Lynn Gorney. A beneficial Brooklyn decorate-shop clerk dons a light suit and you can becomes king of one’s dancing floor within his regional disco. (R) step one time. 59 mins. ENCORE Seated. p.meters.

Preserving Silverman (2001) ? Jason Biggs, Steve Zahn. A couple of dimwits concoct a program to stop their friend out-of marrying an excellent coldhearted and conniving lady. (PG-13) 1 time. half an hour. ENCORE Tues. 8:twenty-eight a great.yards. ENCORE Tues. 4:40 p.meters.