Re: Lorenze (Lawrence) & Amelia (Emilia) Castiglioni – LUCCA

Name: Ralph Guelfi Titles & Terms: Event: Relationships Experience Go out: 12 Nov 1927 Knowledge Lay: Silver Ribbon, , Montana Years: 30 Relationship Condition: Prior Spouse: Race: Beginning Big date: Birthplace: Projected Beginning Year: 1898 Dad: Adolph Guelfi Dad’s Titles & Terms: Mother: Adele Guidi Mother’s Titles & Terms: Paternal Dad: Paternal Granny: Maternal Grandfather: Maternal Grandmother: Extra Household members: Spouse: Elenor Castiglioni Partner’s Headings & Terms: Partner’s Years: 19 Spouse’s Marital Standing: Partner’s Competition: Wife or husband’s Beginning Big date: Spouse’s Birthplace: Wife or husband’s Estimated Birth Seasons: 1908 Partner’s Father: Angelo Castiglioni Spouse’s Dad’s Titles & Terms: Spouse’s Mother: Emelia Butoni Partner’s Mother’s Headings & Terms: Wife or husband’s Paternal Daddy: Partner’s Paternal Grandma: Partner’s Maternal Daddy: Spouse’s Maternal Granny: Volume/Page/Certification Count: 18242 Film Count: 1939681 Digital Folder Count: 4351391 Photo Amount: 119

Louis is considered to possess never ever hitched, but I really do provides good Louis which was apparently married to own a few days in the Ca that would frequently complement the rest of the family relations as residing in Montana also

In the 1920, Louis are living with nephew, Domenick, and you will family members. Together with living with Domenick are his mother Emily (Emilia?) Butori, and cousin Leon

Name: Lewis Castigloini House: , Gold Bend, Montana Estimated Beginning Year: 1885 Age: 35 Birthplace: Italy Relationship to Stranica ДЌlana CupiDatesa Lead out of House: Sibling Gender: Male Battle: White Marital Reputation: Single Dad’s Birthplace: Mom’s Birthplace: Motion picture Number: 1820976 Digital Folder Matter: 4313244 Visualize Amount: 01097 Sheet Number: fifteen Domestic Gender Age Domenick Castigloini Yards 32y Hazel Castigloini F 24y Emil Castigloini Meters 5y Henry Castigloini Yards 4y parece) Leon Butori Meters 33y (most likely Leon Castiglioni) Lewis Castigloini M 35y

Out-of Montana Passing List Label: Louis Castiglioni Event: Demise Enjoy Date: 23 September 1970 Enjoy Lay: Gold Ribbon, Montana Gender: Age: 84 Relationship Updates: Solitary Estimated Delivery 12 months: 1886 SSN: Record County: Gold Ribbon List 12 months: 0 Index Count: 4790 Comments:

Name: Louis Castiglioni Skills: Census Feel Day: 1930 Event Place: Meaderville, Gold Ribbon, Montana Gender: Men Age: forty two Marital Status: Unmarried Competition: Light Birthplace: Italy Projected Beginning Year: 1886 Immigration Seasons: 1907 Link to Head away from Household: Brother Dad’s Birthplace: Italy Mother’s Birthplace: Italy

