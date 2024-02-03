Publicly gay Boston Cops investigator, murder detective lower than Martin Quirk’s demand

del Rio, Victor. Latina mob company off La, father off Jill Joyce’s child, that assisted SPENSER with the multiple occasions, including by the loaning your Chollo and you can/otherwise Bobby Horse. Stardust, Thin air, Potshot, Straight back Story (speak about merely, while the he or she is when https://kissbrides.com/hot-french-women/ you look at the Switzerland along with his “staff”), Hundred dollar Little one, Sixkill.

DeSpain. Port City’s police master, previously your state police officer, that is infatuated with Jocelyn Colby. Hawk claims he or she is a tough people. Taking walks Shade.

Dix. Psychiatrist, previous officer, exactly who consults, forensically, into the police and you may which terms and conditions that have cops on the complications with alcohol, despair, and you will family unit members activities. College days, Rough-weather.

Dixon, Hugh. Wealthy guy exactly who hires SPENSER to locate, and give fairness, the brand new killers off his family, and you will exactly who gets SPENSER’s a bit benefactor. The fresh Judas Goat, A beneficial Catskill Eagle, Hugger Mugger.

Doucette, Paul. Psychotherapist who was judge purchased to check Goren Pappas as the an excellent updates regarding his launch for the a charge out of Wickton School inside Whichendon.

E [ ]

Eisenhower, Gary. Alias having Goren Pappas, AKA Gary Astor and you may Elliot Herzog. People whom uses feminine. Blackmailing four women that Elizabeth Shaw is short for. The latest Elite.

Eisen, Ellen. Wife regarding Bernard, whoever affair that have Trenton Rowley are SPENSER’s earliest connect to the entire mess. Crappy Business.

Elmont, Arnie. Defense protect to the Inn of the Wharf who was simply one to of these two guards whom responded to the phone call advising you to the hotel there was a healthcare crisis from inside the Jumbo Nelson’s place. Sixkill.

Epstein, Nathan. SAC (Unique Broker in charge) of Boston FBI office. SPENSER’s FBI relationship. They work to each other to your advantageous asset of each other out of time for you to date. Straight back Tale, Cooler Provider, On occasion, Rough-weather, The Elite group, Decorated Ladies.

F [ ]

Farrell, Lee. Gets certainly SPENSER’s family members and you will associates. Paper Toy, Walking Trace, Nothing, Possibility, Sudden Mischief, Hush money, Potshot, School days, Now and then, Coated Women’s, and you may stated inside Sixkill. Surprisingly, a lawyer by you to name is actually said in the Ch. forty out of Goodbye, My Lovely of the Raymond Chandler.

Fiore, Rita. Assistant prosecutor, Norfolk County’s D.A. workplace, later an elder litigator to have Cone, Oakes and you may Baldwin law firm. Buddy and you may number of years pursuer off SPENSER (never ever effective). Valediction, Soft Leaders and you may Princes, Short Vices, Abrupt Mischief, Widow’s Go, Back Story, Crappy Company, Cool Service, School days, Rough weather, This new Professional, Decorated Women’s, Sixkill.

Joe Broz’s territory when Joe resigned (“got dated. his little one’s a breasts, and Vinnie kept him. “). Possibility, Quick Habits, Potshot, Hundred dollar Baby.

Floyd, Art. The guy actions girls up the strings to possess a fee – of massage parlor so you’re able to hooker. Taming a-sea Pony.

Fonesca, Artie. Ceo out-of Sheer Coverage the company that has been leased because of the Heidi Bradshaw to add shelter to own their unique daughter’s relationship.

Fortunato, Bernard J. A personal investigator when you look at the Las vegas who’s got assisted SPENSER out-of day to day. Certainly SPENSER’s “Magnifiicent Seven.” Opportunity, Potshot, said within the Once in a while.

Foy, Zoe. Coverage protect to the Inn with the Wharf who was you to definitely of the two shields who responded to the phone call informing brand new hotel that there try a healthcare emergency from inside the Jumbo Nelson’s area. Support SPENSER. Sixkill.

Grams [ ]

Gallagher, Estelle. Fitness instructor during the Pinnacle Physical fitness and chief press and team mate out-of Gary Eisenhower. She will pay the purchase price to own their unique believe.

Geoffrey. A member of the latest FFL (Freedom’s Side Line) and another of individuals who attempted to assassinate SPENSER and you can Susan Silverman, to own Bradley Turner and aided kill Dennis Doherty. Occasionally.

George, Annette. AKA George. Certainly animal’s “girlfriends” out of “This new Rocks.” She tossed a stone during the Pearl II. She and got beaten up by the Animal for speaking with SPENSER.