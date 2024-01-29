Post in the Sussex Family Historian Frequency 17 #, pgs 208-211

The story from Robert Thomas Earle of the Patrick Combes. George Earle married Ann Fosbrook in the 1832 in addition they visited India. Robert Thomas Earle came into this world twenty five November 1833 from the Bancoorah, Burdwan, Calcutta, East Bengal, Asia. Robert gone back to England, elevated by a brother and you can brother. The guy returned to Asia for five years, returning to England, partnered Sarah Burnard 17 February 1758 within Poole, Dorset, back into Asia and in order to Australian continent. Post covers the years 1799 – 1921 throughout the parishes from Chichester, Sussex, Poole, Dorset, England, and you will Calcutta, Eastern Bengal, Asia, as well as other locations of Australian continent.

How can i resolve problematic particularly had about three pupils, Horace, Amelia Age and you may Maria. Maria hitched Francis Piper in the 1878, a couple of years shortly after her child George was born. George married Elizabeth Edwards when you look at the Hong-kong inside the 1905. George passed away 1915. Maria died 1940. Blog post covers recent years 1820 – 1940 on parish of Lewes, Sussex, England. Post on the Sussex Friends Historian Frequency 17 #, pgs 216-217

The latest Budds off Charlton from the Harold Taylor. Mcdougal corrects recommendations presented during the an earlier report about new Budd loved ones. Best to help you MIs to possess Singleton admission 138 is always to see, John Budd, passed away 1744 and entryway 139 will be read John Budd, died 1758. Article talks about many years 1499 – 1874 in the parish of Western Dean, Sussex, England. Article regarding Sussex Family unit members Historian Frequency 17 #, pgs 221-224

George Edward: Mugridge or Burstow? by the Vie Phillips. George Edward was created to your twenty-eight August 1850 to help you Jane Mugridge. The guy . He died on parece. Other surnames try: Hinton, All the way down, and you can Phillips. Article discusses the years 1850 – 1923 about parish of the latest Shoreham, Sussex, England.

Armed forces burials within the Hove Parish Register filed by Geoff Hellman. A listing of armed forces burials obtained from the newest parish reports from Hove. Post talks about the season 1795 in the parish of Hove, Sussex, England. Blog post on the Sussex Family members Historian Frequency 17 #, pgs 228-229

Gives go out, surname, provided name, relationships, and you may army unit

Photo gallery submitted by Rosie Ansell. The marriage photos off Cecil Ansell and you can Mabel Pratt just who married within the July 1912 at East Hoathly. Blog post covers the year 1912 regarding parish from East Hoathly, Sussex, England. Blog post in the Sussex Loved ones Historian Frequency 17 #, pg 231

What is actually during the a name? because of the Roy Boydell. Napkin came to be to Nathaniel Booker and Sarah Pigot on one away from 7 children. He hitched Mary Hawkins 23 October 1799 at Lewes. That they had seven students. Mary passed away 18 August 1851 on Maresfield. Napkin partnered Mary Wicking cuatro January 1761 on Godstone. A can for Napkin Brooker try turned-out in the 1782. Post discusses the years 1539 – 1878 regarding parishes off Caterham, Godstone, Surrey, and you can Lewes, Sussex, The united kingdomt. Post on the Sussex Members of the family Historian Regularity 17 #, pgs 238-243

This new Kilham family of Duncton by Helen Swyer. A short overview of the latest descendants of John young man regarding William Kilham and you will Ann Soreness. John came to be 1785. This informative article are taken from a family Bible. Surnames are Hubbard, Jelliff and you will Emey. Blog post talks about recent years 1773 – 1964 regarding the parish from Duncton, Sussex, The united kingdomt. Article regarding Sussex Relatives Historian Volume gelin sipariЕџi almalД± mД±yД±m 17 #, pgs 243-244

Sussex migrants when you look at the Surrey: the fresh new Burchall category of Guildford from the Michael J Burchall. A story history of the brand new Burchall nearest and dearest which leads to a beneficial household members tree beginning with Richard Burchall hidden 1571 Guildford. Surnames included is actually: Russell, Wright, Trigg, Goodwin, Short portion, Harwood, and you may Demaris. Article talks about the years 1296 – 1623 regarding parish out-of Guilford, Surrey, The united kingdomt. Post from the Sussex Members of the family Historian Frequency 17 #, pgs 245-251