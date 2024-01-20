New Mahran offered no resistance, alternatively discussing that he is actually Akar-Deshu, a Jedi Knight and you may good friend out-of Quinlan Vos

Using one evening, she thought one Vos’ assassins was in fact following their own family from an excellent bar thereby ambushed their own stalker, very first assaulting the person with telekinetic Force before holding the fresh carry out-getting assailant-an excellent Mahran male-at the conocer-part. Resistant to the have a tendency to of the Jedi Council, Desh sought after Ventress to ask getting her help in retrieving Vos once more. Regardless if she try apprehensive about the latest Jedi Buy and you can embittered facing the fresh Council for their prior to perform to hack her using Vos, she offered to improve Mahran immediately after taking stock of one’s ridiculous condition of her lifetime lately.

Ventress observed Desh to your Jedi Forehead, in which he presented their unique so you’re able to Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker and informed me that he got recruited brand new Nightsister to simply help discover and you may get well Learn Vos. Regardless of if Skywalker nevertheless stored deep resentment getting Ventress, Kenobi is sympathetic to help you her connection with Vos and you can accessible to bring their particular up until the Council that have promise you to definitely no reprisal manage feel passed getting their particular earlier in the day crimes. The brand new four of these arrived in the newest Highest Council Chamber through the a meeting ranging from Jedi Gurus Yoda, Mace Windu, Ki-Adi-Mundi, Shaak Ti, and you may Plo Koon. The five councilors was in fact surprised by Ventress’ looks and all but Yoda rapidly rose and achieved for their lightsabers. Windu held version of animus on former Separatist and you may declared his plans to arrest their particular at that moment, but is actually avoided regarding performing this because of the Kenobi and you may Yoda.

New Jedi provided to listen to their particular aside and you may first started curious their own experience of Vos and you can just what she got opened your to for the preparation into the decide to try into Dooku’s lifetime. Ventress accepted to presenting become Vos’ lover however, refused you to definitely she trained him the methods of one’s dark front; as an alternative, she had meant to teach him just into the measured usage of new dark side to help you counter Dooku’s individual strengths, however, at some point pressed your farther than simply designed hoping out-of greatest securing your. Immediately following asking the Jedi was plus complicit from inside the Vos’ slide, she told me you to she however cared for the person but also their own fascination with your couldn’t entice their own to help you rejoin the new ebony front.

From inside the a closed-home meeting after Ventress’ interrogation, this new Council argued their character inside their newest drama. Whether or not multiple people in this new Council nevertheless don’t faith the newest Dathomirian, their own testimony sure Yoda and you can Kenobi off their particular legitimate passion to possess Vos and desire to find him spared. In the capability due to the fact Grand Master of Purchase, Yoda signed up Kenobi to lead Ventress and Skywalker to the a goal to capture and you will get Quinlan Vos. Just as they ended the appointment, this new Council acquired an intelligence communique out-of Admiral Wullf Yularen, have been recording Dooku and Vos and you may unearthed that “Admiral Enigma” are presumably towards a great Providence-classification Dreadnought on the way so you can physical violence Taris on Exterior Rim Regions. The help of its visible address area set, Kenobi questioned Ventress to become listed on your into purpose. Though she was still hesitant to functions together with the Jedi in any certified potential, she assented immediately following Yoda provided their own a complete pardon to possess their own conflict criminal activities in return for her perform to recoup Vos.

Ventress, Kenobi, and you may Skywalker left Coruscant on-board brand new Banshee and intercepted the new Confederacy’s collection. On ship’s powerful cloaking device activated, the 3 were able to navigate through the Separatist armada and play with Ventress’ expertise in Separatist cover rules to help you land in the brand new hangar away from Dooku’s Providence-category Dreadnought. Ventress, having acquainted herself with the ship during their own time within the count, led new Jedi from boat on connection, in which it expected to see Vos. The 3 reached the fresh new bridge without having to be thought but was in fact surprised to find Dooku rather than “Admiral Enigma” in command of the latest dreadnought. Kenobi and Skywalker quickly assaulted the Sith Lord and his awesome race droid shields, but Ventress stayed purchased finding Vos. After failing to to locate him elsewhere to the link, she guarded Kenobi out-of battle droid crooks given that Jedi Learn checked the new warship’s studies logs to track down their missing buddy. He discovered that Vos was still are kept prisoner in the brig, best him and you can Ventress to trust which he got never truly joined Dooku merkkejГ¤ uskollinen nainen.