Michael LaRiviere try a financial Coach which inserted Essex Financial from inside the 2013

Anthony functions as a financial investment Advisor and you may will bring more than 20 years of expertise regarding economic solution world to help you Essex Financial. He works closely with readers to style monetary arrangements centered on their existence goals. This plan focuses primarily on providing his customers become more convinced in the controlling the economic objectives. Anthony’s areas of appeal become house planning, senior years income steps, wealth conservation, providers series planning, and you will taxation government strategies.

W. Timothy Furgueson

Tim began his profession from the financial support industry when you find yourself browsing Roanoke University, doing work for Wheat Earliest Ties. Through to graduating, the guy inserted Smith Barney’s The fresh Haven workplace, plus has just, the latest Essex office, where the guy worked because an older Collection Manager and Financial Think Expert to possess sixteen many years. Subsequently, Tim entered Essex Monetary where he has got was able to receive his purpose of seeking an easier way in order to meet clients’ requires due to a service dependent, client-centric, and you can separate economic properties agency.

Kristin Age. Green, AIF®, CRPC®

Kristin is actually a monetary Advisor with more than two decades of expertise about finance globe. Kristin registered Essex Economic when you look at the parece Sullivan as well as the Advancing years Package Properties people in aiding company members with management of the company sponsored old-age preparations whilst offering private economic browsing all the teams who engage. Kristin offers total financial planning to individual customers and you will becoming a great fiduciary, assists old-age bundle customers using its changeover with the advancing years. Kristin including centers on planning female and you will millennial investors.

Kristin made the new Qualified Financing Fiduciary® (AIF®) Designation about Center to own Fiduciary Degree therefore the Chartered Old-age Planning Therapist SM (CRPC®) on School regarding Financial Believe. She already holds their unique 65 securities license while the Condition of Connecticut Insurance and you can Variable Deals Permits.

David F. LaMay, CFP® CPWA®

Dave already been his job while the a financial Mentor when you look at the 1991. Acting as an effective Fiduciary, the guy provides portfolio government, economic believe and consulting so you’re able to private, relatives, business rather than-for-finances clients.

Dave obtained their Bachelor of Science studies inside Financial Administration regarding Franklin Penetrate School and his awesome MBA regarding the College or university away from Connecticut. He’s completed extra training applications at the School of Chi town, Booth College or university away from Company, Columbia College and Yale School regarding Management which can be a good member of the Expenditures & Riches Institute™

Dave try a certified Economic Planner™ and you may Specialized Individual Money Advisor® top-notch. The guy holds the brand new Series 65 ties permit, and Condition of Connecticut Insurance and you will Variable Contracts licenses.

Active in the neighborhood, Dave are a beneficial Middlesex Health, Corporator and is a working person in the existing Saybrook Flame Agencies and Old Saybrook Ambulance Organization. Dave served to have sixteen age due to the fact a person in the existing Saybrook Board away from Financing, and 10 as the chairman. A graduate from Xavier High school inside Middletown, Dave offered six years on Xavier Senior high school Alumni Connection Board away from Administrators. He is an enthusiastic Adjunct Teacher away from Money on Central Connecticut State School.

Michael Roentgen. LaRiviere, CFP®, AIF®

He’s alongside twenty years away from monetary services experience. Michael’s top attention is found on understanding the novel concerns and you will objectives from high net worth dealers as they bundle its monetary futures. Michael focuses on comprehensive later years income planning, funding planning, individual funds, fees and you may wide range administration.

Michael was an authorized Economic Coordinator™, a specialist designation he hit using Boston University’s Professional Training Program. Michael plus retains this new Show seven, 63 and you may 65 ties certificates and also the Condition regarding Connecticut Life insurance and Variable Contracts Licenses. Prior to joining EFS, Michael spent thirteen ages with Fidelity Investments in various positions including regarding Vp, Elder Account Administrator within Individual Website subscribers Class.