Mera Gay and you will Hasbrouck Hughes had been married June 17, 1950, at Elm Avenue Methodist Chapel in the Portsmouth, Virginia

Bishop Robert Tsugio Hoshibata try select on the episcopacy when you look at the 2004. He is actually the brand new Citizen Bishop of your own Phoenix Town regarding the Western Legislation of one’s United Methodist Chapel prior to the guy resigned toward . ————————

A great sansei, otherwise third-age group Japanese-Western, Bishop Hoshibata came into this world and you can increased within the Their state. The guy discovered to understand God Christ and expanded to love this new church from ministry of Wahiawa United Methodist Chapel on the plantation town of Wahiawa.

Following graduation in 1973 out-of Wesleyan College for the Middletown, Connecticut, having a-b.Good. with high honors, he learnt at Claremont University out of Theology where he graduated which have good D.Minute. training inside 1977. During seminary, Bob try called a crusade Scholar and you will ordained deacon inside 1974. Immediately following graduating out-of seminary, Bob try designated in order to suffice the newest North Gardena Joined Methodist Church and you will was ordained elderly for the 1979. Shortly after eight decades within Northern Gardena, Bob gone to live in the brand new Pacific Northwest Annual Appointment in 1984. To have 14 many years, he offered while the older pastor for the Blaine Art gallery United Methodist Chapel within the Seattle, Washington.

At the invitation regarding Bishop Elias G. Galvan, Bob try designated Seattle Section Superintendent up until their election towards episcopacy into the by Western Jurisdictional Appointment. Through to election for the episcopacy, he had been assigned to the Portland Town (2004-2012), as well as in 2012 try allotted to brand new Phoenix Urban area (Desert Southwestern Fulfilling) following reassigned for the 2016.

Bob keeps supported due to the fact a person in the country Division of the entire Panel of All over the world Ministries, and as a panel person in the general Council with the Ministries for a couple of quadrennia. Their standard chapel projects has actually integrated all round Board off Large Studies and you can Ministry (2004-2008); plus the General Board out of Church and you may Society (2008-2012, president 2012-2016). Currently he functions as a person in the fresh new Panel away from Trustees having Claremont College away from Theology.

H. Hasbrouck Hughes

Bishop Harold Hasbrouck Hughes, Jr. was a retired Bishop of one’s United Methodist Chapel, having served out of 1988-1996. ———————— Harold Hasbrouck Hughes, Jr., grew up in Richmond, Virginia, child regarding Harold H. Hughes, Sr., and you may Mildred Efforts Hughes. His father is actually a great Methodist minister. He was educated on Woodrow Wilson Senior school, Portsmouth, Virginia; Randolph-Macon College, Ashland, Virginia; while the Duke Divinity College or university, Durham, North carolina. Inside the 1982 he had been given the new honorary level of Doctor out of Divinity by the his alma mater, Randolph-Macon School. Subsequently, he has got been given that it studies because of the Fl South College or university, Lakeland, Florida., and you may Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona Beach, Florida.

He was ordained deacon and you can elder by the Bishop Paul Neff Garber. Their visits throughout the Virginia Fulfilling was indeed Lawrence Memorial, Bent Mountain; Walmsley Boulevard, Richmond; Mt. Olivet, Danville; Stanleytown; Cokesbury, Woodbridge; Front Regal; Asbury, Harrisonburg; Area Superintendent, Lynchburg Section and you may Reveille, Richmond.

In 1988, he was select into the episcopacy by the Southeastern Jurisdictional Meeting and you will is allotted to the fresh Florida Urban area where the guy served up until advancing years into the 1996. For the advancing years, the guy functions as Bishop-In-House, Virginia Wesleyan School, Norfolk/Virginia Coastline, Virtual assistant.

They have five youngsters: Christine Layman (Mrs. Joseph Meters.) out of Dayton, Virginia; H. Hasbrouck (Brouck) Hughes, III, regarding Fuquay-Varina, New york; Kathryn Wise (Mrs. Neal Age.) away from McLean, Virginia; and Laura Saltzer (Mrs. Michael An effective.) of Chesapeake, Virtual assistant.

Janice Huie

Bishop Janice Riggle Huie was a retired Bishop of your United Methodist Church, having supported out-of 1996-2016. When you look at the 2006, she turned into the newest Chairman of Council out of Bishops in order to serve a two-season label. ————————

Bishop Huie serves to your Texas Methodist Foundation in the region away from Management Development, after the 2 decades given that a great bishop of United Methodist Church. Prior to now, she supported due to the fact bishop of your own Texas Yearly Conference additionally the Arkansas Meeting.

During the their unique tenure about Tx Yearly Fulfilling, she then followed a bold the fresh missional strategy intended for and work out disciples out-of Jesus Christ to the sales around the world with number one priorities off: Congregational Excellence (this new church starts and re-vitalization regarding present congregations), Clergy Excellence (hiring gifted younger pastors and you can supporting and you will degree current pastors) https://worldbrides.org/no/lituanske-bruder/ and you will a lso are-lined up Missional Build.

While in the her period in the Arkansas, the previous Little Rock Conference and you will North Arkansas joined in order to create one to Arkansas Appointment, which have a focus on making disciples out of Goodness Christ for the sales around the world. Bishop Huie served while the chairman of General Panel from Large Education Ministry away from 2000-2004, president of your own Council regarding Bishops out of , chairman of one’s UMCOR Panel of Directors 2008-2012, and you can president of Southern area Central Jurisdiction University out-of Bishops when you look at the 1998 2013.

Once graduating which have celebrates throughout the University out-of Tx for the Austin during the 1969, Bishop Huie went to Perkins School regarding Theology in the Southern Methodist School inside Dallas, making a master out-of Theology. Inside 1989 she is granted a doctor out of Ministry studies out-of Candler College or university from Theology from the Emory College or university during the Atlanta.

Janice Riggle Huie and her partner Bob were married into the 1970. Bob was a resigned Joined Methodist pastoral counselor. Their more youthful son, David, passed away from inside the any sort of accident as he are 13. Their elderly son Matthew was bryn Wilson Huie and they’ve got an effective around three college students: Abigail Reagan Huie, David Riley Huie and you will Zachary Playground Huie.