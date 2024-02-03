Mar 14 1891 b baby so you can house of new LITTLES several 1/2 pounds toward 7th inst

Their death recalls the Base MIMS massacre inside the 1813 when you look at the Arizona Co, of one’s 523 people on fort simply 15 survivors and Mr Morris was you to. Bad people destroyed their partner on earlier; d spouse out of W H DANNELLY last week 30 Will get 1891- d Hon Geo. Grams MCWHORTER on their home within the Milton, Fla last week & W M BOYETTE towards Weekend history from the their particular dad?s Stephen WOODHAM; b son to house off Jackson JONES Monday; dRev H B CLARKE out of Troy emigrated in order to Texas passed away at Mt Sylvan because state on the es BAISDEN away from Flower Slope & Katie SHELTON of Ga; d .

GANTT?S partner and you can actually leaves dos college students; d father from W R GARVIN from inside the Conecuh Co Tuesday; d Mrs Susannah Deens CATON, b Nov twenty-seven 1840 inside Conecuh Co, Ala, hitched A D CATON Late 20 1857, passed away for the Ellisville, Skip day in the past, young buck Noah D CANTON of Loango planing a trip to Miss; she departs husband and you may 10 college students eleven JUL 1891- Mrs Emma K Head separated spouse out of Dr W J Lead(come across The month of january 31) was at Andalusia towards merely youngster of one’s relationship, 5 year daughter out of Dr Go to accept items regarding possessions owned by daughter in the genetics. W toward Weekend history, passed away for the childbearing, mother & babe had been interred to each other on the Saturday, She is actually the fresh dptonville and you will 28 yrs of age, will leave partner and you can step 3 college students 30 AUG 1891-d Lizzie FEAGEN, coloured inside the Fairfield to the Sunday past.

She is actually yrs; m John CASTLEBERRY & Savannah TURNER each one of Yellow Level with the Sunday past; b child girl so you can Deputy Sheriff DUNSON; d Mrs Evander MCIVER, nee Zenobia BARROW on Brewton

She are but 115 yrs . old, making four generations of offispring numbering Г¤r chilensk kvinnor stora fruar 800 descandants! She is living with their unique g g grams granddaughter and one away from her sons is 86yrs history June. Offered within the Confederacy, a Bridg. After battle skilled law during the Eufaula til 1878 the guy got rid of so you can Louisville; M Issac KNOWLES & Nannie PAGETT from the Conecuh river on the 18th ult. Information. Sunday the whole class of Bryant SKIPPER, ex sheriff regarding Henry Co, were poisoned because of the persons unfamiliar. Their mommy and dos youngsters might not live; m An excellent S HUTCHINSON & Minnie COUSSON with the Thursday within the Birmingham. Vacation trip from inside the air-balloon. News:: Capt B DUNHAM (find October step 3)freed, justifiable, in safety & honor of his partner; d Jake DUDDING, Negro along side Fla line towards 24th inst; b child girl home off Edgar RODGERS; b child girl to J H FAULKENBERRY?s household;d step three year dau away from J S STEWART off Red-colored Level to the Tuesday; d-c Age COTTLE off Luverne killed on October 24, guarantee granted having J M MORGAN out-of Luverne 07 Nov 1891-d Mr Thomas SHEPPERD & their spouse killed, house is actually pillaged because of the robber.

Jan 20 1892 D 11 yr child off F MCKAY off Eufaula out-of hydrophobia with the 24th inst. D. Isaac J HART, son out of Mr & Mrs Dennis HART of Covington Co died within Milligan, Florida with the The month of january second 1892, making partner & 5 college students; d Capt Jim ROGERS close Holton; m J D MALLETTE to overlook Age D STRes BUTLER close River Glance at (Florala) into twenty-first inst. She is actually hitched in order to Rev. MCIVER into the 5 The month of january 1892; is murdered inside railroad washout crash towards the treatment for Texas, child off David BARROW, she are hidden for the Andalusia

Gen into the 1864 on Dallas Ga

Feb 6 1892 d T W MCLEOD of the losing tree towards the Saturday, will leave wife & cuatro youngsters;d Mr Z M MARTING in Texas within the December, taken off Rose Mountain 3 yrs back.