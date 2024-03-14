Levine was called Sexiest Man Alive 2013 by Somebody journal announced Monday,

2015: David Beckham

In this Friday, presents for professional photographers on arrival in the Pride out of The uk Prizes 2015 within the London. Even after their nearly 20 years while the a worldwide sex symbol, Uk sports celebrity Beckham told you he is still flattered becoming entitled Someone magazine’s 30th-wedding Sexiest Man Real time.

2014: Chris Hemsworth

In this document images, Chris Hemsworth attends new Surprise push line at Comic-Scam Worldwide into the San diego. Individuals magazine named Chris Hemsworth the “Sexiest Guy Live” off 2014, cheering the fresh new Australian actor’s increase once the hammer-wielding, bona-fide piece on “Thor” video clips.

2013: Adam Levine

Within Levine attends the new discharge of “Adam Levine Trademark Perfumes” from the Macy’s Westfield Century Area, in the Century City, Calif. He could be a guide towards NBC’s struck show, “The brand new Sound.”

2012: Channing Tatum

Someone Magazine titled Channing Tatum, star of clips including “21 Jump Street” and “Miracle Mike,” the fresh new Sexiest Man Real time from inside the .

2011: Bradley Cooper

Contained in this document images, actor Bradley Cooper arrives with the GQ Guys of the season Honours in London area. Cooper is called Some one Magazine’s sexiest man live getting 2011.

2010: Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds will come within the 82nd Academy Honors Sunday, , throughout the Movie industry section of Los angeles. Reynolds are chosen since the People Magazine’s 2010 “Sexiest People Live.”

2009: Johnny Depp

Inside file photographs, actor Johnny Depp attends The latest Museum of contemporary Art’s motion picture work for tribute in order to Tim Burton during the Ny. Depp try named Individuals magazine’s “Sexiest People Real time” with the Wednesday, .

2008: Hugh Jackman

Actor Hugh Jackman gift ideas within the CNN Heroes: An all star Tribute awards let you know, Friday, , regarding the Movie industry section of Los angeles. He had been named Mans “Sexiest Guy Alive” getting 2008.

2007: Matt Damon

Actor Matt Damon appear toward prime out of “The newest Bourne Ultimatum” into the Los angeles, in this, “sexiest man live” of the Someone journal. Damon said this new honor emerged due to the fact a shock.

2006: George Clooney

Star George Clooney wears a crown and you can “Sexiest People Live” sash presented to him of the NBC “Today” television program co-servers Matt Lauer, in the taping out-of a job interview, from inside the Nyc, Friday . Clooney is creating his the brand new film “The good German.”

2005: Matthew McConaughey

Actor Matthew McConaughey finds the fresh new premiere of “A couple for money” within the La, Monday, ed kissbrides.com discover this info here Mans “sexiest man real time” having 2005.

2004: Jude Laws

United kingdom star Jude Laws, selected to own better star inside the a drama for his operate in “Cool Mountain,” happens into the 61st Yearly Fantastic World Honors for the Sunday, ed Mans “sexiest people real time” to have 2004.

2003: Johnny Depp

Star Johnny Depp presents to have an excellent portrait ed Mans “sexiest people alive” to possess 2003. He’d later on receive the prize to possess the next time in 2009.

2002: Ben Affleck

Star Ben Affleck, leftover, try joined from the their co-superstar throughout the motion picture “The sum of Most of the Anxieties” Bridget Moynahan while they pose getting photographers immediately after coming to the latest MTV Motion picture Honours inside the Los angeles, Tuesday, . Affleck try picked because the Man’s “sexiest man live” to have 2002.

2001: Penetrate Brosnan

Actor Enter Brosnan talks in the a press conference Thursday, , inside Santa Monica, Calif. Brosnan is actually selected since the People’s “sexiest guy live” having 2001.

2000: Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt arrive at new 52nd Yearly Primetime Emmy Awards from inside the La, Week-end, . Pitt is actually chose while the one year’s “sexiest people real time” because of the Individuals magazine.

1999: Richard Gere

Star Richard Gere shows their give into the crowd immediately following getting them when you look at the moist tangible Friday, July 26, 1999 prior to the Mann’s Chinese Movies about Movie industry element of La. The fresh celebrity away from “Rather Woman,” “A police officer and you may a gentleman,” and you may “Western Gigolo” try chose due to the fact 1999’s “sexiest people live” by the Anyone magazine. It had been his next date searching brand new prize.