Jack Hentel has actually lives in the Poughkeepsie, New york

They have around three children and you will eight grandkids. Jack writes, “I’m a retired radiologist and you will are enjoying wonderful family members and you can relatives. My young man Keith Hentel ’91, MD ’98, graduated from Cornell and you will Cornell Medical College or university and is an incredibly successful radiologist on Weill Cornell Drug. My personal grandchild Abby Hentel ’22, MHA ’23, received her master’s knowledge from Cornell this present year. My personal favorite thoughts was conference my wonderful partner, Jean (Margolis) ’64, at Cornell.”

Kathleen Illencsik Lilley resides in Ithaca. She writes, “I’m dealing with my personal several sabbatical houses and you will taking walks additional an effective distance every day that have walking lovers. We resigned of my psychotherapy routine number of years in the past shortly after thirty two decades independently routine. I like hanging out with my four grandchildren. Child Jake is actually entitled one of Boston’s 20 best architects. Pacifica Broadcast well known this new twentieth wedding regarding d ‘Contrary to the Cereals.’ My eleven-year-dated grandchild Sophie acquired next award on the County of Massachusetts gymnastics fulfill in the nine- to help you 15-year-old class. ”

Marion Travalini Rodd produces regarding Ventura, Ca. “We gamble flute on the Ventura State Show Band. We spend time stitching. Simply finished a combination-stitched baby blanket for my personal high-grand-nephew. My personal child Allison Rodd Ceppi ’92 is within y are a beneficial geriatric oncologist at the Jefferson Hospital when you look at the Philadelphia. You will find one to grandson who is in the University off Michigan and you can a granddaughter at Haverford. The best memory in the Cornell tend jswipe credits to be subscription from inside the Delta Delta Delta together with Cornell College or university Concert Ring.”

Robert Pendergrass, Myself ’70, MBA ’71, and you can wife Beatriz inhabit Naples, Florida. Robert produces, “We become competitive swimming again on many years 78, 56 many years immediately after diving within the Teagle Hallway! I cannot find any of my personal teammates nonetheless fighting. While, please tell me.”

Brock Willett lives in Highlands Farm, CO. The guy completely retired into the 2020 once the a psychiatrist. The guy plays golf however, prevented skiing this year. He has one or two grown youngsters and you may about three grandchildren.

Susan Silverstein Sandler resides in Nyc. “My child, Ted (PhD, College or university out of Pennsylvania College away from Technologies and Computers Technology), accomplished 11 many years having Craigs list and that is now that have a startup. My grandson competes in the Russian math. I volunteer as the an authorized dietitian nutritionist to own a supermarket inside the a low-earnings city. In the past I became composing a beneficial ‘dish of the week’ for an online publication which had been age-blasted to help you customers and a shipment community away from society teams having good ten% write off towards all the create regarding the meal abreast of presentation of it to help you a great cashier.”

Warren Icke ’62 and i grabbed a stunning stop by at Europe in may in order to celebrate all of our 60th wedding, which taken place for the August. We spent 3 days into the Looe, Cornwall, inside England which have friends. Then we invested 3 days from inside the Prague, Czech Republic, before boarding our Viking cruise towards the Danube. I visited Regensburg and you will Passau, Germany, along with Vienna and you may Budapest. We then travelled back again to Boston to remain having family unit members and next went to the category of 1963 60th Reunion.

1964

Happier autumn! Slide is within the air, very when you find yourself looking after fell will leave or other hints out of an effective altering seasons, make sure to help make your plans in regards to our 60th Reunion second June. Interim, here’s so much more classmate news.

I cherished singing within the musicals, especially Kiss-me Kate within the Bailey Hall, where I done a number of unicamente outlines years ago!

We start off with Douglas Berg, whom produces, “My wife, Dange Kersulyte, and i resigned after 2012 after that was in my situation nearly 36 decades due to the fact a faculty affiliate on Department from Molecular Microbiology, Washington School for the St. Louis. I after that gone to live in Encinitas, a sensational California seashore urban area northern from San diego. We have now divide our time between Encinitas; the best Anza-Borrego Desert, specific 2 to 3 hours’ drive to your east (while in the cold weeks); and you will, so that you can a few months during summer, inside and close Dange’s historical hometown off Vilnius, the main city out of Lithuania and webpages past July off an essential NATO seminar. Our child Alisa is actually 2 yrs for the a three-12 months residency within the veterinarian internal medication from the University out of Florida. We are all into the pretty good health insurance and so life seems decent. We feel fortunate. I’m hoping to go back in order to Cornell next season to meet up which have of several old and you may brand new members of the family within our 60th Reunion.”