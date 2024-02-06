It actually was worthy of passing from storm, to love eg a nice and you can hallowed calm

Because the past meeting of your own Board, the next missionary laborers was indeed delivered to the particular fields, v iz

46 46 Annual Conference Away from T H Elizabeth Board. [ R elizabeth p o roentgen t. o f a type and you can fraternal spirit. Our very own Tuesday morning classes has actually often been recognized from the pleased and you can subduing presence out-of Your that is Head over all things on church. But do not are there such as convincing proofs that Grasp away from Assemblies had produced the fresh hours his personal. It was an enthusiastic omen away from unspeakable really worth. T h elizabeth Lord is with us. W age are doing his work ; and he has set his secure onto it.

47 40-5th Annual Report Of PRUDENTIAL Panel. House Company. O B They You A r Y Letter O T IC E S. F i v e Corporate Professionals features inactive inside the year, viz. : Rev. Leonard Woods, D. D., Rev. Joshua Bates, D. D., and Hon. David Mack, regarding Massachusetts ; Anson Grams. Phelps, Esq., of brand new York ; and Hon. Kellogg, regarding Connecticut. Dr. Trees try opted a member inside 1819, Dr. Bates from inside the 1821, Mr. Mack within the 1840, Mr. Phelps when you look at the 1840, and you may Mr. K ellogg within the Intelligence has also been acquired of one’s passing off one or two missionaries and you may five secretary missionaries. Of them, that was linked to new Zulu goal; you to toward Nestorian ; one to to your Madras; you to to the Micronesian ; that to the Assyrian ; you to to the Armenian : and another for the Canton. M ISSIONARY Family. The Prudential Committee, this new Secretaries, the brand new Treasurer, Publisher of Log regarding Objectives and you will Teens s Dayspring, Agent regarding E-books, and purchasing Agent, possess charged the things they’re doing within their numerous departments, with no severe disruption from diseases or any other reasons. yards we s s we o n a ota yhteyttГ¤ British morsiamet roentgen i age s s e letter t f o roentgen t h. : Rev. Elias L. Boing and Mrs. Anna Yards. Boing, Laura Meters. Aiken, Lydia S. Bishop, and Mr. Harvey R. Schermerhorn, into the Choctaws ; Rev. Horace A good. Wentz, Meters. E Denny, and you will Lucina H. Lord, on Cherokees ; Mrs. Susan R. Absolutely nothing, with the Yards adura M issio n ; Rev. Epaminondas J. Pierce and you will Mrs. Susan S. Penetrate, Rev. Hubert P. Herrick and you may Mrs. Julia Herrick, Mrs. Lucina J. Bushnell, Mrs. Gertrude Most readily useful and you can Olivia Smith, in order to

forty eight forty-eight Family DEPARTM ENT. [Report, new Gaboon M ission ; Rev. Henry Blodget and you may Rev. William Aitchisou, so you can S hanghai, C h from inside the an effective ; Rev. Edward T. Doane and you may Mrs. Sarah W. Doane, Rev. William Shipman and Mrs. an enthusiastic, to help you Meters icronesia ; Rev. Alfred Grams. Beebee and you can Mrs. Sarah J. Beebee, Rev. George A beneficial. Perkins and Mrs. Sarah E. Perkins, R ev. Sanford Richardson and you will Mrs. Rhoda A. Richardson, Rev. Edwin Goodell and you can Mrs. Catharine J. Goodell, Rev. Benjamin Parsons and you can Mrs. Sarah W. Parsons, into the An effective rm en ians; David H. Nutting, Yards. D. and you may Mrs. Mary Age. Nutting, to the An effective ssyrian Yards ission. And come up with thirteen missionaries, step 1 missionary doctor, step one men and you may ). t women > assistant missionaries. 34 in every. As well as the more than-titled, Rev. William Tracy and Mrs. Em ily F. Tracy, and you may Rev. Charles Absolutely nothing, of your Yards adura Meters ission ; Rev. Albert Bushnell and you can Rev. Jacob Greatest, o f new Gaboon Yards issio n ; Rev. C. Y. Good. Van Dyck, M. D. and you may Mrs. Julia A. Van Dyck, of one’s S yria Meters ission, that have spent sometime inside nation, towards approbation of your own Panel, have returned to their previous industries out-of work; making a grand complete of 41 missionaries and you will assistant missionaries sent aside into the 12 months. There are now around fulfilling within country 10 missionaries and you can six female assistant m issionaries; and also the prospect for missionary applicants within academies, universities, and you will theological seminaries, was never ever lighter than at this meters om ent; yet there’s not brand new tiniest likelihood that supply have a tendency to equal or even calculate this new consult. p you b l i c an excellent t i o n s. During the 12 months ending July 30, 1854, next courses have been approved, to help you w they : Missionary Herald, 210,000 duplicates, mediocre 30 days, 17,500; Journal regarding Objectives, 374,892, average a month, 31,241; Y outh s Dayspring, 340,five hundred, average 30 days, 2 8,3 eight 5 ; total of your own around three, 925,392, average monthly, 77,116; Annual Declaration, 5,000 duplicates; Dr. Adams s Sermon, step three,000 copies ; Conceptual regarding Declaration, step three,500 duplicates; Charts and Artwork, 1,five hundred duplicates ; System, Zero. 6, 750 duplicates; Tract, No. several, copies; System, Zero. thirteen, step one,000 copies; Status iu Ceylon, 1,five hundred duplicates ; Affairs of your own West to help you Foreign Objectives, cuatro,000 copies; Mathematical Record, step one,five-hundred duplicates; complete away from tracts and you can literature, twenty-two,150 copies. Zero unique jobs were made to extend the latest flow regarding the 3 m onthlies; however, when compared w ith the last