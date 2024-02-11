His unique, Lantern Marsh , is authored by Ryerson Force in 1923

Corbett, Edward A great. [Ed] (b. 1887) Created from inside the Nova Scotia and knowledgeable within McGill University, Corbett are Director of the Canadian Connection having Adult Studies. He was a creator of one’s Banff University from Okay Arts (1933), additionally the initiator many informative radio series, together with ‘Farm Radio Forum’ and you can ‘Citizens Forum.’

Corbett, James J. (1866-1933) Labeled as ‘Gentleman Jim,’ Corbett are heavier-pounds boxing champion around the globe out-of 1892 in order to 1897.

Costain, Thomas B. [Tom] (1885-1965) Produced within the Ontario, Costain is actually editor off Maclean’s (1914-20), after which moved to Nyc in order to modify Saturday Nights Article (1920-34). Once a stretch in Movie industry, the guy became a publisher during the Doubleday.

Coulter, John (1888-1980) Produced for the Belfast, Ireland, Coulter transferred to Toronto into the 1936. He could be the writer off twenty-four stage performs, together with seven takes on invest Canada, in which he aided to found the fresh new Canada Council plus the Stratford Festival.

Cox, Leonard [Leo] (b. 1898) Created within the The united kingdomt, manager off a marketing firm within the Montreal, he was writer of multiple courses from verse. Within the 1944 the guy obtained this new Quebec literary award, the new David Prize ($), for their North Celebrity (Toronto: Macmillan, 1941). Towards CPM article board for several years, he had been editor from inside the 1955-eight.

Crawford, Isabella Valancy (1850-87) Created within the Ireland, Crawford came to Ontario while very young. She typed several serialized books, brief stories, and you may poems for a few Canadian and Western guides, but composed only one book off verse in her existence, Old Spookses’ Solution, Malcolm’s Katie or any other Poems (Toronto: J. Bain, 1884).

Crawley, Alan Maker from inside the 1941 of short journal Latest Verse which have the assistance of numerous Vancouver poets along with Dorothy Livesay, Anne Marriott, Doris Ferne, and you can Floris Clarke McLaren ? Crawley is blind. Crawley’s detailed reviews ? regardless of if poems were denied ? driven of many Canadian poets.

Creighton, John H. [Jack] For the 1927 a no cost-lance copywriter and you will reviewer, he after trained English within numerous colleges, before are Instructional Manager in the Oxford College Force.

Creighton, W.A beneficial. Inside 1923 publisher of one’s Christian Guardian , the newest a week newsprint of one’s Methodist Church from Canada, compiled by Ryerson Push (in past times brand new Methodist Publication Space).

Crookes, Sir William (1832-1919) United kingdom scientist effective in the ‘psychical research’ and you can blogger, together with Sir Oliver Resort, out-of courses and you may articles about them.

Currelly, Charles T. (1876-1957) Archeologist and Egyptologist, Currelly are designated first Manager of the Royal Ontario Art gallery in 1907, a post the guy stored up to 1946. He was together with Professor off Archeology at University from Toronto.

Dale, Ernest Abel (1884-1952) Lecturer within Victoria University off 1912 in order to 1916 and soon after professor from Latin within School College or university, Toronto.

Dalton, Annie Charlotte (1865-1938) Created for the England, she stayed much of their own lifestyle when you look at the Vancouver. She published 9 thin courses off verse, like the Relationships of Audio (Vancouver: Evans and Hastings, 1910), Flames and you can Thrill (Toronto: Macmillan, 1924), and you can Lilies and Leopards (Toronto: Ryerson, 1935).

Daly, Richard Arthur (b. 1886) A good Toronto broker and you can director of many commercial companies, energetic for the community philanthropic and you will social companies; sis of Roland O. Daly.

Daly, Roland O. A graduate of your School regarding Toronto, Daly is actually an excellent Toronto attorneys. The guy and you can Pratt was other members of the fresh new York Downs Tennis Club https://kissbrides.com/no/russianbeautydate-anmeldelse/ along with been household members as his or her student weeks.

Daniells, Roy (1902-1979) Created from inside the England and you can experienced on Colleges away from British Columbia and you may Toronto, Roy Daniells taught English within Victoria School regarding the 1930s, and soon after at Colleges away from Manitoba and United kingdom Columbia, where the guy dependent a course in the Creative Creating and championed the newest examination of Canadian Literature. Together with scholarly manage Milton and you can 17th century literature, he wrote a few guides off poetry, Deeper for the Forest (1948) together with Chequered Color (1963), each other having McClelland & Stewart. Getting their services so you’re able to Canadian literary works, he obtained this new Lorne Enter Medal in the 1970 and you can was made a companion of Purchase of Canada during the 1971.