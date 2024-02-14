Hermione consider everything you are heading higher: dream employment & brand new boyfriend

“I’ll include it with the list of terms and conditions I prefer so you can try to figure you out.” Katniss and Peeta are compelled to confront the demons as they not be able to sound right of their this new advanced matchmaking back in District 12. Pre-epilogue. Ranked M to possess really adult templates.

Hunger Game – Rated: Yards – English – Hurt/Comfort/Romance – Chapters: ten – Words: 57,847 – Reviews: 394 – Favs: step one,066 – Follows: 735 – Updated: 6/ – Published: – Katniss Elizabeth., Peeta Meters.

Next she finds out the woman is 6 wks pregnant, having a new people’s child! And also make things bad, Draco Malfoy is attempting so you’re able to blackmail their own toward exercises 2 college students the guy claims try their. Dramione

Appetite Games – Rated: T – English – Chapters: eleven – Words: 24,343 – Reviews: 169 – Favs: 289 – Follows: 99 – Updated: 5/ – Published: 7/ – Peeta Yards

Harry Potter – Rated: M – English – Romance/Jokes – Chapters: 31 – Words: 87,411 – Reviews: 890 – Favs: 869 – Follows: 487 – Updated: 6/2/2011 – Published: 1/4/2011 – Hermione G., Draco M. – Over

Draco Malfoy detests Muggles and you may Muggleborns. Horace Slughorn hates dropping a growing beginner. And you will bad Hermione Granger is just stuck among. With Slughorn’s package one thing more than just potions get in the near future getting making regarding the class room. To your Hiatus

Harry Potter – Rated: T – English – Humor/Love – Chapters: nine – Words: 43,116 – Reviews: 479 – Favs: 198 – Follows: 270 – Updated: 5/ – Published: 1/9/2011 – Draco Yards., Hermione Grams.

2 years following the battle, an early on complete stranger will pay a trip to this new burrow. Their arrival alone is actually baffling, but the news the guy brings regarding a future conflict turns the latest industry inverted. Hermione’s hushed, post-war lifetime may not be an equivalent.

Harry Potter – Rated: T – English – Adventure/Relationship – Chapters: 43 – Words: 270,571 – Reviews: 3891 – Favs: 8,366 – Follows: dos,520 – Updated: 5/ – Published: – [Hermione Grams., Draco Meters.] Harry P., OC – Complete

Brand new nine most crucial times in the Desire for food Games for Peeta Mellark, all advised regarding his point of view. Of his first go out appointment Katniss towards moment the guy understands she is pretending all along. **Follow up is actually right up! 13 Good reason why

Warning: non-consensual sexual themes, abuse templates

The world is now a dark put and Hermione isn’t any stranger to help you losses and aches. But once she actually is expected servant duty because of the Malfoy members of the family she’s going to look for there can be more ways to-be punished than with an excellent wand. you’ll like simply become the better torment? HG/DM.

Harry Potter – Rated: Meters – English – Romance/Crisis – Chapters: 29 – Words: 144,519 – Reviews: 1510 – Favs: step one,037 – Follows: step 1,189 – Updated: 4/ – Published: 9/ – Hermione Grams., Draco Yards.

Draco Malfoy check outs a disguised Gentlemen’s Club and you can match yet another courtesan while making their particular introduction – a beauty known simply since Little princess. This woman is upwards for market toward higher bidder, and Draco’s calculated so you can victory their own! Regency Era An excellent/You. Draco x Hermione/Dramione. Facts selected and you will numerous wins on Horsepower Fanfic Enthusiast Poll Awards-select reputation having detailsPLETE.

Harry Potter – Rated: Meters – English – Romance/Drama – Chapters: sixteen – Words: er serbisk kvinder varme 148,516 – Reviews: 1023 – Favs: 2,910 – Follows: 1,172 – Updated: 2/ – Published: 4/ – Draco Meters., Hermione Grams. – Complete

Draco pressed their particular for the wall, kissed their particular about with the throat, after that punched the fresh glass windows beside their particular direct. It out of cash toward parts and audience who had parted to have him seconds before gasped. Hermione couldn’t. She didn’t actually breathe. What have you over?

Harry Potter – Rated: Yards – English – Romance/Anxiety – Chapters: 14 – Words: 39,140 – Reviews: 1557 – Favs: cuatro,062 – Follows: 1,308 – Updated: – Published: 7/8/2010 – Hermione Grams., Draco M. – Complete

Draco Malfoy wishes off Voldemort’s Dying Eater military. In replace having giving Hermione Granger their useful details. on the adversary, they have an expense: their inside the bed, because their partner. FIC Challenge. Dark story. Blog post DH-A/U. Romance/Scorching shagging-DM x HG.