Freddy drops crazy about new daughter regarding a Nazi, and Adler attempts to talk about on Communist Region

The Promise (Tkies Kaf) Recovered By the NCJF Poland, 1937, 82 minutes, B&W Yiddish with English subtitles Directed by Henryk Szabo. Two families make a sacred treaty pledging their newborn children, Rachel and Mendel, in marriage.

The Voyage of the St. Louis Canada/France, 1994, 52 minutes, color/B&W English, German and French with English subtitles Directed by Maziar Bahari. During summer of 1939, the German luxury liner carrying 937 German Jews was denied refuge by all countries in the Americas. The St. Louis episode is told by passengers who made the crossing as children and in recordings from the diary of the ship's captain.

The Wandering Jew aka The Life of Theodor Herzl Recovered By NCJF Austria, 1921, 59 minutes, B&W Silent with English intertitles Directed by Otto Kreisler. This early film biography of the founder of modern Zionism portrays a young Herzl researching Jewish persecution through the ages and developing his theory of political Zionism, which he saw as the only solution to anti-semitism.

The Wandering Jew (Der Vanderner Yid) Restored By NCJF United States, 1933, 66 minutes, B&W Yiddish with English subtitles Directed by George Roland. A German-Jewish artist encounters anti-semitism when his masterpiece is rejected by the Academy. The figure in the painting then comes to life and tells of Jewish persecution throughout history. This rare film ends with footage of an anti-Hitler rally in Madison Square Garden.

The Wannsee Meeting (Die Wannseekonferenz) West Germany, 1987, 85 minutes, color German with English subtitles Directed by Heinz Schirk. This chilling film reenacts the historic meeting in January 1942 of secret agents of the SS, Nazi Party, and German government at a house in the quiet Berlin suburb of Wannsee. There, the official decision was made to implement the Nazis' "Final Solution."

Celebrated for its depiction of a powerful confident Jewish heroine and you can as well as serves as one of the few videos in order to show Jewish contribution on the socialist way of your ’30s therefore the protests inside ’50s.

Ansky’s vintage have fun with the Dybbuk, it competing film supplies the divine intervention from Elijah and a pleased finish

We Live Again (Nous Continuons) Recovered By NCJF France, 1946, 53 minutes, B&W Yiddish with some English subtitles Created by the Central Committee for Child Welfare of the Union of Jews for Opposition and Mutual Aid. Among the first films to address the subject of the Holocaust, this documentary about Jewish war orphans-with newsreels, video footage of children receiving aid from relief organizations, and staged sequences-opened in New York in September 1948.

Welcome in Vienna Austria, 1986, 125 Minutes, B&W German with English Subtitles Directed By Axel Corti. The conclusion of Axel Corti's trilogy. Freddy and Adler, a left-wing intellectual, return to Austria in 1944 as soldiers in the U.S. Army. Freddy falls in love with the daughter of a Nazi, and Adler attempts to discuss the Communist Region.

The Way We Were United States, 1973, 118 minutes, color Directed by Sydney Pollack. A romance story between opposites spanning three decades: Katie, a Jewish political activist (Barbra Streisand) and Hubbell, a New York WASP writer (Robert Redford).

What I Saw in Hebron (Ma Sheraiti B'Hebron) Israel, 1999, 73 minutes, colour Hebrew and Arabic with English subtitles Directed by Noit Geva & Dan Geva. Seventy years after the 1929 Hebron massacre, this is the personal testimony of twelve people who survived the atrocity. Noit Geva's grandmother was so traumatized that she never spoke of her experience, but recorded it in a diary entry called "What I Saw in Hebron".