Earl John Proulx, 93, died peacefully to your Week-end day, , in the his Crookston house surrounded by family relations

Earl had a-deep fascination with his family relations

Earl was born into July 1, 1930, at your home to Emery and Frances (Verbout) Proulx. He was the third from 11 students who had been raised within the Argyle, Minnesota. He went to a one room schoolhouse together with his siblings, often picking right up neighbors children within their horse drawn truck to the how you can university. In 8 th stages Earl’s family relations gone to live in Wylie, Minnesota and you can Earl first started attending the brand new Northwest College or university regarding Agriculture inside Crookston MN. Earl is actually quarterback on Aggie recreations party during large college so that as captain throughout his older seasons contributed these to an undefeated seasons- things he had been really happy with.

After graduation Earl moved to Eastern Huge Forks where he has worked while the a taxi driver and you may hauled gravel for a few ages. Throughout these age Earl sold their Model T that he enjoyed in order to pick a trailer which have family getting housing. Then first started carrying out roadway design on Robert Zavoral Company and you may farming in your free time.

You to definitely evening, a pal out of Earl’s asked him to grab their big date since he was powering later. Earl told you sure- just to meet Peggy just who became the fresh love of his lifetime, and you can 6 months after these were partnered towards the November twenty-eight, 1950, in Sacred Heart Catholic Chapel for the East Huge Forks MN. Earl and you will Peggy had 7 youngsters between 1951-1960 and you will preferred 71 many years of relationships.

Inside 1964 Earl chose to ranch full time and you may purchased farmland off his father. Today, the guy and you can Peggy including myself moved their property out-of Eastern Huge Forks so you’re able to Crookston, MN. A tiny barn is actually added to the house or property and very quickly they is filled up with chickens, cattle, and you can pigs. This new eight college students all features fond recollections away from chasing after pigs who escaped the pen and you will handling at the very least 150 chickens in the spring to feed the household year round. Milking the main one milk products cow was an issue for them when their father are busy on the fields, therefore he actually purchased a good milking machine for starters cow!! Once 43 numerous years of agriculture their own homes, Earl resigned during the years 77.

Immediately after old-age, Earl and you may Peggy liked traveling. They decided to go to the fresh Rockies, Graceland, Their state, Las vegas, Alaska, Ireland and you can Nyc where they preferred a great Broadway inform you.

Earl treasured farming, it was usually a joy to function his house, and you can was never simply work when he created quite an excellent heritage, constructed on a dream and difficult performs

Earl try a devout Catholic and served the new Chapel about decades, including leading to this new repairs regarding St. Peters Catholic enstaka Belgien kvinnor med Chapel inside Gentilly, MN. He had been a member of this new Knights of Columbus while life style into the Eastern Huge Forks MN. Earl has also been a member of new Fraternal Order off Eagles Aerie #873 during the Crookston.

Even though he did long hours, the guy set aside Sunday for just them. Whether it are playing sports regarding the grass, visiting the large number of aunts, uncles, and you may cousins, or planning to Polk State Playground during summer- enjoyable try got of the all of the. On the 70’s Earl and Peggy ordered a pond house, plus it turned a gathering spot for friends during recent years. Really sundays there have been in the 31 individuals attained to love snowboarding, tubing, diving, pig roasts, and honoring birthdays and you can anniversaries.

He enjoyed big date along with his grandchildren happily appearing them the fresh new ins and outs off agriculture, enjoying and talking sports, deer query and handling, as well as carrying a treasure seem within Maple Lake. Earl while others received out a jewel map, signed they in blood, and you will fell they from the lake inside a bottle. Just like the grandkids found it, they all then followed new map and see a bust buried within the this new lake which was laden with coins and you can treasures for all. Of course, this new students was into the awe and for many years to come believed pirates really remaining you to definitely treasure.