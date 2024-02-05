Domme Lucia Summers, Cardiff Sado maso, fetish, control and you may kink Goddesse and you may see me personally

Character

Good morning and this is the world of Mistress Lucia Summer seasons. So as to I’m a professional about arts of fetish, kink and domination. Activities beside me is equally breath taking and you can exhilarating. I enjoy participate in https://escortlook.de/en/germany/hamburg-state and you will mention an entire selection of kink, fetish and you may domination experiences. I am Mistress Lucia Summers, the new Queen away from domination. We not just feel the beauty of an excellent mythical goddess however, I contain the absolute power to generate a man get into my spell and be here, addicted and you may yearning having my personal appeal. My personal discreet and private provider boasts tailor made classes and you can relations for your control and fetish requires.

We offer 121 meetings in the Cardiff, British. So you’re able to book a session or if you have concerns, get in touch with me..

Below are a few my website for lots more photo and you may suggestions. It’s connected here about advertising. Today a little on exactly how to comprehend and be a part of..

• Perhaps you have usually got wishes that are beyond your “norm”? Have you been to the a course off self-discovery and you can exploration? Are you seeking talk about your strongest goals? You might be educated and looking for somebody just as twisted as the oneself who’ll take you deeper also to the fresh edge.

• Let us just be truthful.. almost everyone has many magic fetish, fantasy or twisted attract. Anything in the back of the brain (otherwise tucked away at the back of a pantry) that they’re craving to share with you. I take care of a whole array of fetishes, wishes and you will dreams. My means would be hard and you may cooler.. although not I can also become as the softer just like the cotton when i take solid control and you may take over.

• I am warmly dedicated to the new arts from fetish, control and you will part gamble. We train you to discuss the new arts regarding control, where the line anywhere between pleasure and you may serious pain blurs, where you can discuss your own desires and you will wade for which you could possibly get n’t have dared promotion before.

* Mature child * Anal degree * Basketball breaking * Bastinado * Strip beating * Bisexual training * Biting * Blackmail * System worship * Thraldom (bands, restraints, ropes, chains & bed sacks) * Inhale enjoy (hand, hood & bagging – Maybe not Significant) * CBT (manhood and you can basketball torture) crushing, binding, trampling, loads * Caning * Chastity degree * Dressed up Female Naked Men (CFNM) * Confinement & Separation * Corporal Discipline (CP) * Mix putting on a costume * Cuckolding * Destruction * Residential discipline * Residential commitments * Twice Dom which have Grasp Stone * Duck tape slavery * Edging/Orgasm control * Face slapping * Fart fetish/Farting * Feminization * Financial control * Flames and you will frost Sado maso * Fisting * Flogging * Ft, shoe & footwear praise * Gagging/Gag fetish * Hardsports * Very hot wax gamble * Humiliation * Hypno domination * Interrogation * Hostage conditions * Mummification * Nipple torture * Climax control/Edging * Orgasm assertion * Across the knee spanking * Paddling * Pegging/Strapon * Several months Gamble/Several months bloodstream domination * Pet knowledge * Rattan whipping * Role play * Roman shower enclosures (Vomit) * Rubber/Latex fetish * Damaged orgasm * Sleep sack bondage * Sensory deprivation * Shaving * Sissification/Sissy Training * Sjambok beating * Servant Education * Quick Cock Humiliation (SPH) * Smoking fetish * Smothering * Spanking * Spitting * Sploshing/Dining control * Strap-on/Pegging * Television makeover * Tickle torture * Bathroom knowledge * Trampling * Vac-U-Lock Strapon * Verbal embarrassment & control * Wartenberg wheel (Pinwheel) torture * Watersports * Drinking water torture * Wax enjoy & torture

If there’s every other treatment, education or punishment you prefer or if you desires guide a consultation, contact myself. I anticipate answering your having fear towards lookup inside my vision and you will providing you with for the legs that have an excellent mere whisper..

Before your example we are able to have an informal talk with talk about your own domination and you will fetish desires. The goal of this will be to determine your likes, hates and you can any extra demands. If you would like all of our lessons first off right away rather than a laid-back talk I require you to sometimes current email address me otherwise promote to me on the cell phone whenever booking your own session exactly what fantasy your attempt to become starred aside, plus borders, limitations and you can any extra advice you would want to give me.

Even more Services Recommendations

If there’s people Bdsm fetish, role enjoy otherwise fantasy you have in mind that i possess maybe not said in my own reputation please score intouch having me to explore your needs.