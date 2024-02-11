Craig appreciated some one and you will noticed an informed inside

Canon, Craig Craig Otis Canon passed away into February twelfth just after an extended, difficult have trouble with disease. A Texan into center, Craig was given birth to towards the January second, 1939, inside the Odessa, Colorado to Robert Otis Canon and Ragna Conn Cannon. Growing up inside western Colorado, the guy starred high school football and you will basketball to have Odessa Large and you may produced brand new Respectable Explore, All-County basketball people their older year. Despite his of many travel, he never ever shed his Texas twang wherever he existed. Craig attended This new University out-of Colorado in which he received a qualification inside the Geology and you will went on to get an excellent Master’s when you look at the Financing on University regarding Texas during the Austin. Craig married his school lover, Judy Canon, in addition they got a wonderful, soul-based Fort Worth, TX in USA brides agency marriage to have 57 decades.

Judy is Craig’s ultimate hobbies, and he liked little more than spending time with their particular, and you may discussing the brand new “travels regarding lives” together with dearest like. Since an entrepreneur and you can creator, Craig owned, extended and offered multiple companies and improvements throughout his career. He founded new Part Shopping mall, in which he is actually the founder and you can holder regarding Vertex Monetary to have twenty five years. Craig appreciated the outdoors. Skiing, mountaineering and bing search was in fact simply of a few of your sports the guy preferred. The guy climbed more step one/dos of your Colorado 14eners, mounted Install Rainer, heli-skied inside Canada and you will hunted global. He enjoyed their partner and you will members of the family, and always set all of them since the a top priority. He had been so happy with their young buck, Scott Canon, and so they common a few of the bing search and you may skiing escapades to one another.

And one off Craig’s delights is having their child, Equipment Willock, focus on your during the Vertex Financial for five age. More over, getting together with his dear grandchildren, Katie, Age, Virginia, Rett and Kay, offered your like pleasure. Craig loved getting substantial with his time and money. It had been his history. The guy got great satisfaction inside the mentoring and you will serving all types of individuals while in the his lifetime. Of several benefited off his expertise in operation with his love and you will recommendations. Providing for the St. Michael’s Vestry because Older Warden and you will volunteering having Steven’s Ministry and you may the newest Dallas Jubilee Center introduced Craig far joy and gratification. He and you will Judy and helped sponsor several students along with their college training. Craig cherished lifestyle, and he lived they toward maximum, loving anybody along the way.

One of is own greatest mottos try, “Life’s small; eat dessert first. A monument services might possibly be held on St. Michael’s and all Angels Episcopal Chapel towards Monday, . Rather than vegetation, contributions is made to the new Dallas Jubilee Cardiovascular system within 907 Finance companies St. Michael’s Foundation in the 8011 Douglas, Dallas, Tx 75225 . Your family desires to thank Vanessa Cavette and you may Maria Martinez toward loving care and attention it given Craig, and you will a loving thank you to all or any great somebody on Faith Presbyterian Medical care just who got such as for instance proper care of Craig.

Written by Dallas Day Development off .

Memories and Condolences getting Craig Cannon

Backed by the Dallas Early morning Development . Buddy. A little An endurance Due to the fact Partner, Father Along with Company. Will Miss HIMCRAIG NELSON CRAIG NELSON

Craig was my personal coach, friend and you will organization lover for 17 ages. He was among the smartest and you will kindest people I have actually identified. I give thanks to God having true blessing me personally together with friendship. I enjoy he could have been reunited together with mothers, aunt along with his Creator however, i miss your already.

I light it candle to aid light up the trail in order to comfort and recuperation of these mourning the fresh passing of Craig Cannon.