Courtney Wai Contacting Teacher, Southern Local Director

Courtney Wai satisfies The fresh new Far eastern Western Knowledge Venture while the an asking Instructor, Southern Regional Movie director. Courtney also works as a professional Studying Facilitator with Reading getting Justice, a project of your South Poverty Legislation Cardio. She began their unique profession just like the a general public-school professor and finally struggled to obtain Show To possess The usa, City Year, and Relay Graduate University away from Education. She obtained their unique Bachelor’s off Scripps College along with her Experts out-of Arts education inside the Classes and Training at the College of Colorado – San Antonio.

Courtney was born in Hawai‘we, where teachers, parents, and you may family relations affirmed her label just like the a young Asian Western Pacific Islander lady due to restrict narratives you to definitely created brand new AAPI feel. When you look at the joining the newest Far-eastern Western Education Endeavor, Courtney hopes to enable coaches which will make affirming, comprehensive areas for all children. Already, Courtney resides in San Antonio, Texas and keeps to try out sports, scanning, walking, and you may hanging out with their particular partner and you may puppy.

Laura Houcque Prabhakar is a The southern part of Western instructor when you look at the Chicago, Illinois. She’s a suggest to own racial, economic, and you will immigration justice. Produced from inside the France once her family fled regarding the Cambodian genocide, they after resettled on the Chicagoland area. Laura is the first-in their particular friends to undergo the new Western public degree system. She keeps a b.A great. in the Teaching out-of Exchange College off Training.

Laura provides a decade of experience in almost any informative settings, away from elementary to help you high school to school management. She actually is thrilled to support other educators all over the country as they work to incorporate APIDA records, skills and you can contributions on the curricula. In her own sparetime, Laura keeps high quality time related to family members, restaurants, and you will exercise.

Sonya Urs (she/her) are a contacting Teacher towards Western American Education Enterprise. Sonya’s parents immigrated away from Southern area India for the You.S. from the mid-eighties in which its professions took their family relations all-around the world, bringing in their unique to numerous schools for the multiple states. During the summer, Sonya traveled so you’re able to India to blow date having household members and know throughout the their unique sources.

A great. during the Educational Education off Denison College, and a great Yards

Growing right up mostly in the Pacific Northwest, Sonya possess stayed and you will has worked within the Arizona for the last a dozen many years. Planning the College out of Puget Voice inside Tacoma, Arizona, their own love of racial justice blossomed out of several African american Background courses-focused on facts their own label since one regarding colour within this new black colored-white binary of your own You.S. Later she went to Seattle School and acquired their particular Pros for the Knowledge.

She’s got been definitely a part of the latest utilization of the brand new TEAACH Act, demanding the brand new teaching away from Asian American record inside Illinois social universities

Sonya currently shows Cultural Training in Seattle. Just like the an educator who champions racial security performs, she’s got been in social fairness methods for the past a decade. For their own, logo is essential since she believes students can see on their own reflected within educators. She currently resides in Seattle, Arizona with her wife, young buck, and you may puppy.

Cody Uyeda is actually a 4th generation Japanese American away from Lime State, California. He has a-b.An effective. during the English and Correspondence and you can an effective J.D AsianBeautyOnline agencia. about College or university off Southern California, plus a keen Ed.Yards. regarding the Harvard Graduate College of Training. Cody is even the program and you may management coordinator getting Okaeri, a la providers that centers Japanese American LGBTQ+ voices. Their previous knowledge have the latest nonprofit, degree, and courtroom areas. Cody’s demand for the latest Western Western community began that have investigating his own family’s record and you can lifestyle, in which he is interested generally from the intersection regarding ethnic title, society, training, and utilizing look and you may advocacy to advance studies and you can personal justice. In the spare time Cody enjoys reading, cooking/baking, being external.