Cogan and you may Ginzberg, “1846 Petition having Female’s Suffrage,” 431–432

The women whom authored the fresh new anti-suffrage petition to help you Congress composed it on editorial users of Godey’s Lady’s Publication and you will Journal, a famous monthly periodical notorious because of its campaign off just what historians has actually titled “the cult regarding domesticity,” in order to gather tens and thousands of signatures because of its presentation so you can Congress

This new petitioners was basically culturally and politically important feminine. Phelps failed to indication the new petition, however, she advertised they and most likely put it to possess publication in Godey’s. Married anti-suffrage women have a tendency to observed this new community to be acquiesced by Mrs. [husband’s full name], a social conference that reflected coverture, friends lineage, and you can public reputation. Almira Lincoln Phelps, “Female’s Legal rights: An earnest Path against the latest Expansion of one’s Suffrage-Address with the Women of the country,” Nyc Times, March twenty-seven, 1871; Marshall, Splintered Sisterhood, 20; “A Uniform Separation Laws-The Movement on the Anti-Suffrage Woman,” Chicago Tribune, November 2, 1871; Age Cady Stanton, Susan Brownell Anthony, and you will Matilda Joslyn Gage, eds., Reputation for Woman suffrage, vol. step 3, 1861–1876 (New york: Fowler & Better, 1882), 494–495; Toward petitions and you may remonstrances, discover Susan Zaeske, Signatures out-of Citizenship: Petitioning, Antislavery, and you will Ladies’ Political Identity (Chapel Slope: College of North carolina Force, 2003).

Siegel, “She the individuals,” 1000n160, 1003; into “redemption of your own Northern,” see Keyssar, Right to Vote, 96–138. As the Keyssar notes, from the mid-1870s, a significant number from societal intellectuals and you may political figures lamented brand new use of common knob suffrage regarding the wake of the Municipal War, in the middle of records off Reconstruction’s failures and also the go up of immigration, industrialization, the newest political hosts, and you may change motions. Looking they impracticable so you can limitation dick suffrage, north opponents off democracy turned so you can managing the regularity, strategies, and you may scope away from political inquiries within the local and you will condition elections and you can enacting voter membership regulations to deal with the newest electorate. A north and you can west variation out of south disfranchisement, these processes away from reducing popular involvement and you will lead symbolization came not as much as increasing scrutiny on 1890s–1910s, fueling not simply Populism plus woman suffrage as an element of more substantial reform coalition.