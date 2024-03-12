Chloe: You usually point out that, next merely love me personally anyways

Gold INN RESTAURANTGeert: Do we rating a totally free food too? Chef: Needless to say! *chops beef up*Hode: *trials animal meat* People first two men very overlooked away.Chef: Here you are going! *gets clue*Geert: Thanks!*cut to parking area*Hode: The audience is headed for the Society Park Historic Community. Warning: Last party to evaluate when you look at the would be eliminated.Geert: Develop, the other Detour got a little while.*cut to kitchen area*Daniel: Hello there!Danielle: They grabbed sometime, however, we ultimately located the newest onions!Daniel: Now to look at the new demonstration!

EAU CLAIRE Industry*cut to broad test regarding markets*Seema: I however thought this is enough, men!Lisa: Yeah men, we could go to the eatery now!Raymond: Ok, then autos was here!Parvati: Let’s hurry up through to the last few organizations come.*move sector stands which have clues*Raven: Searching. Duh.* wanting industry info.Marius: Booze.Mohan: Chicken.Marius: And you may *why* aren’t i creating Booze?Mohan: You earn entirely naughty if you find yourself inebriated. And this refers to a serving task.Marius: Calm down dude! Like I am going to slip in particular wine.Mohan: Dude, I’m sure you a lot better than one. You will definitely do so.Marius: Great. But never assume us to become happy about this!Mohan: That’s the area.Neil: I vote to have Liquor.Amanda: Exact same right here.Chloe: Naturally we have been opting for Liquor.Lisa: But I do want to Browse!Chloe: Draw it, and become a waiter, Lis! That is faster!Lisa: I detest you. Lisa: We’re sisters. That’s what we create. Doi.*move parking area*Sasha: What the heck We’re Right back Here. Do you Show Him The best Hint?!Alfred: This might be pathetic. You decide to go and have.Sasha: *goes out and you will asks a stranger* Turn the right, and wade upright.Alfred: Really?Sasha: *gets in automobile* Yup, we’ve been going the exact opposite way.Alfred: This positively sucks.Sasha: *sees vehicles* Wade AL! The fresh new Grandmas Just adopted Here!*move field stands with clues*Sarah: Searching?Emma: Definitely! Several years of grandmother-ing has waiting me because of it!

I am simply buying it clove regarding garlic

Silver INN Eatery*move cooking area*Danielle: Yay it appears to be genuine a great!Chef: Here is the clue! *give hint*Daniel: Many thanks!Danielle: An individual taste? Delight?Daniel: No time at all! The rest is here!Ray: Hi dudes!Seema: We should instead prevent conference similar to this!ple if you can. And spare certain for us! Daniel: Let us wade. *drags Danielle*Raymond: Hopefully, the Alcohol Detour is utterly unhappy.

WESTIN CALGARY*move pub*Kwasi: Not totally all a great deal more tables going, Rut!Rut: I am going to be there. *hiccups*Kwasi: Safe place. Did you Rating Inebriated?!Rut: WHUT. There have been Free Cocktails.Kwasi: *facepalm* You *WEREN’T* Supposed to Drink.Rut: OH Disregard You. *flips rack with drinks into Kwasi*Kwasi: *mumbles Kanada morsiamet virasto to help you mind* Simple fact is that past rack. The final rack. You might drown Safe place in the pool after. *concludes helping last couple of beverages*Bartender: Best wishes! We have found your future idea!Kwasi: Thank you! *reveals hint* Sure! Pit Prevent! I’m able to SOBER Right up Comfort zone!Rut: *shouts in the bush* Zero. You happen to be Incorrect. KWASI *IS* Becoming A butt.Kwasi: Oy vey.

Community Playground Historical Town*images of community*Mond: Hello PHIL!*Mond & number two!Seph: Extremely! *high-fives Mond**cut to Chris & Zar going on mat*Phil: Chris & Zar, you’re class number three!Chris: Yes!Phil: Make space guys, another type of team’s coming!*move Geert & Hode running to your pad*Geert: Hey dudes!Phil: Geert & Hode, you’re group number four!Geert: Sure! Next place!Hode (confessional): Basic would’ve started finest, however, hello, about our company is in the front classification!*move Chris & Zar honoring that have Geert & Hode*

You can do this

EAU CLAIRE Market*cut to greater try out of business*Rebecca: Everybody has factors, Rae! Let’s go!Raven: In that way, that way! Cover up throughout the almost every other communities!Julius: This ought to be enough?Martina: Yeah babe. *observes Marius & Mohan* Short, cover up from their store. Don’t let them see you.Mohan: Therefore we you need that it…nik?Marius: I don’t know what that’s.Mohan: I have No clue both.Marius: Jesus we’re going to be here forever.Sarah: Em, exactly what else do we you prefer?Emma: Oh, precisely the carrots, ginger and you will reddish peppers.Sarah: In my opinion they promote those more than there. Let’s wade view.