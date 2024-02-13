But said to be based on the Bannatyne MS song is “Hi, Jenny get smaller to Athlete”, Herd II, p

But said to be based on the Bannatyne MS song is "Hi, Jenny get smaller to Athlete", Herd II, p

Robyens Iok arrived at impress the Iynny Into our very own feist big date quhen we wer fow Scho brankit quick and you can housemaid hir bony And you will told you Iok come ye to own to help you inspire Scho birneist their unique baith breist & brow and housemaid hir cleir as ony clok Than just spak hir deme and told you We trow Ye arrive at inspire our Iynny Iok

Iok told you forsuth I yern full fane To luk my heid and stay doun by the yow Than simply spak hir modir and said agane My personal bairne hes tocher gud annwch in order to ge yow Te he q Iynny keik keik We se yow Muder yone people makis yow an effective mok We schro this new lyar complete leis myself yow I come to inspire their Iynny q Iok

My personal berne scho sayis hes of hir awin Ane guss ane gryce ane cock ane hen Ane calf ane hog ane futebraid sawin Ane kirn ane pin you to definitely ye weill ken Ane pig ane cooking pot ane raip thair ben Ane shell ane flaik ane reill ane rok Dischis and you will dublaris nyne or 10 Come ye in order to impress our Iynny Iok

Ane blanket and you may ane wecht and Ane schule ane scheit and you can ane lang flail Ane ark ane almry and you will laidillis a couple of Ane milk products syth wt ane swyne end Ane rowsty quhittill to scheir the brand new kail Ane quheill anne mell this new beir to knok Ane coig and you can caird wantand ane naill Started ye etc

Ane furme an furlet ane pott ane pek Ane bathtub ane barrow wt ane quheilband Ane lawn a keen troch wnd ane meil sek Ane spurtill braid and you can ane elwand Iok tuk Iynny getting the fresh give and you will cryd anr feist and you can slew an effective cok And you will maid good brydell vp alland Today haif I gottin your Iynny q Iok

Ane trene truncheour ane ramehorne spone Twa buttis away from barkit blasnit ledder All graith that ganis to help you hobill schone Ane thrawcruk to help you twyne ane tedder Ane brydill ane girth and you may ane fetterit lok Ane scheip weill keipit fra sick weder So you’re able to &

Today deme We haif their bairne mareit Suppoiss ye mak it nevir sa twche I latt yow wit schoss zero miskariet It is actually weill kend I haif annwch Ane crukit gloyd decrease the ane huch Ane spaid ane speit ane encourage ane sok Wtoutten oxin We haif a good pluche So you’re able to gang in order to gidder Iynny & Iok

I haif ane helter and eik ane hek Ane cord ane creill and you may als ane cradill fyve fidder from raggis to help you posts ane Iak Ane auld pannell off ane placed sadill Ane pepper polk maid away from an excellent padill Ane spounge ane spindill wantand ane nok Twa lusty lippis so you can lik ane laidill To help you group so you’re able to gidder Iynny & Iok

Ane brechame and you may twa brochis fyne Weill buklit wt a great brydill renye Ane sark housemaid of linksome twyne Ane gay grene cloke that wont steyne and you can yit for mister I can not fenye ffyive hendret fleis now for the good flok Telephone call ye not too ane joly menye To consult with &

Tak thair to own my pairte of the feist It is better knawin I am weill bodin Ye might not say my pairte was leist The latest wyfe told you speid the latest kaill ar soddin And you can als the laverok try fust & loddin Quhen ye haif done tak house new brok The fresh Georgian kvinnor som vill trГ¤ffa oss mГ¤n rost wes Twche sa wer thay bodin Syne considered giddir bayth Iynny & Iok

It song is actually modernized from inside the spelling and you may prolonged with the addition of an effective moving as with Wallis’ ballad significantly more than, since “The country Relationships” in the Herd’s Scots Sounds , II, p. 88, 1776.

55 and you may SMM #167, commencing “Jocky he emerged here so you’re able to woo”. 88 regarding Herd neglected, it’s much more actually the old song?