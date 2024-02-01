Blog post talks about recent years 1802 – 1939 about parishes regarding Poplar, Middlesex, England, and you may Dundee, Angus, Scotland

‘The Lads’ the old grammer school of the Ron Smith. Taken from a couple of check in guides a listing of college students and you may/or people towards the college or university. Which record has simply brands starting with the latest letter “a”. Post covers the years 1808 – 1855 regarding parish off Bolton, Lancashire, England. Article regarding the Manchester Genealogist v. 28 #dos April 1992, pgs thirty-six-37

Simes regarding Worcester out-of Dundee via Poplar by the Mr. Basil Mountford. Charles James Simes young man of Charles Edward Simes and you can elizabeth Simes and Rebecca Woollard. The children was basically baptized 1824 – 1835 for the Poplar. Alternate spellings is actually Sim, Sinm or Sym. Surnames tend to be Fordred, Shuttleworth, Heaton and you can Webster. Post from the Manchester Genealogist v. twenty eight #dos April 1992, pgs 58-60

Wellington’s lost men by the Jim Beckett. Scottish dudes extracted from new Soldier’s Directory. For each admission brings name, regiment, release 12 months, season your retirement awarded, where created and you may household. Getting proceeded. Post covers the years 1813 – 1875 in the united kingdom out-of Scotland. Article lovingwomen.org LГ¤s mer hГ¤r in the Manchester Genealogist v. 28 #dos April 1992, pgs 63-65

My great-grandfather got around three legs! by the Ian McAlpine. An image taken of William Alfred Dean throughout the 1890 within Manchester otherwise Island regarding Man. Blog post discusses the entire year 1890 on parish out of Manchester, Lancashire, The united kingdomt, along with the country out-of Area out of Guy. Post on the Manchester Genealogist v. twenty-eight #dos April 1992, pg 72

Invisible labels from inside the Wills by the Dr J Elizabeth Orme. Post talks about the years 1620 – 1821 in the parishes away from Manchester, Eccles, and Pendlebury, Lancashire, England. Post on the Manchester Genealogist v. twenty eight #step 3 July 1992, pgs 4-six

Hamptons: shed and found from the Sandra Harper. William Frederick Hampson was baptized Hampson and you can E Nicholson who have been F. hitched Mary Fletcher toward step one January 1859 within St Johns, Farnsworth. The guy hitched very first Martha Eco-friendly towards sixteen Sep 1855 from the Eccles. Martha passed away 1 November 1857. Article discusses many years 1829 – 1861 regarding the parish regarding Manchester, Lancashire, The united kingdomt. Article regarding the Manchester Genealogist v. twenty-eight #step three July 1992, pgs seven-nine

Pictures from forefathers produced prior to 1800 submitteed by Rex Watson, registered from the Alstair Hooper, filed from the Elizabeth.W.L. Keymer. Photograph regarding George Hulme produced 5 Jan 1794, Unsworth. Died 27 October 1865 inside the Platte Lake Nebraska. As well as a photo away from Richard Manage out of Manchester baptized . Passed away sden Agnew created 16 September 1790 passed away 8 Summer 1874. Blog post covers recent years 1789 – 1882 in the parishes from Manchester, Unsworth, Lancashire, Birmingham, Warchester, England, and you may Platt Lake, Nebraska, Us. Blog post in the Manchester Genealogist v. 28 #3 July 1992, pgs 23-24

Children bible: Worsdale of the Roger Good Barlow. Wordsdale youngsters born: John seven Oct 1851; Jabez 28 July 1854; Edward 6 October 1856; Mary Ann uel 5 Get 1869; Stephen 9 January 1873; Mary Ann nee Brough websites thirteen November 1879. Adopted: Priscilla (Cartlidge) 1 July 1890; Nelly 7 December 1888. Post discusses the years 1831 – 1890 from the parishes off Dresden and you may Stoke on Trent, Staffordshire, England. Blog post regarding the Manchester Genealogist v. twenty eight #3 July 1992, pg 29

A family group bible: William Kynston. William and Lidya Kynaston’s students Joshua 20 January 1823; Hannah 19 September 1827; in addition to hitched Alice together with Hannah cuatro October 1869 and you will Margaret 16 August 1869. Martha partnered Roger Barlow 30 February 1850. Post covers the year 1814 from the parish away from Ellesmere, Shropshire, England. Blog post in the Manchester Genealogist v. twenty-eight #3 July 1992, pg 31