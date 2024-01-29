Blog post discusses recent years 1819 – 1970 in the parishes regarding London, Middlesex, Hastings and you may Eastbourne, Sussex, and Plumstead, Kent, The united kingdomt

Five generations, 1819 – 1970 by Mrs. G Meters Couper. A photograph is given appearing four years, John Edward Webb 1871 – 1941, E Sarah Maria Sarney earlier Webb nee Baker 1841 – 1932, Elizabeth Mann Baker 1819 – ? and you will Margaret Webb 1898 – 1970. A short biograph of Age Mann, E Baker and James Webb is shown. Post about Sussex Members of the family Historian Volume ten #step one posta sipariЕџi ne gelin March 1992, pgs 10-several

Post on Sussex Friends Historian Frequency ten #2 Summer 1992, pgs 44-53

Gibb/Examiner Nearest and dearest Bible by the Ken Toil. Records of children off James and Eleanor Gibb are manufactured in the straight back safeguards of your bible. Certain was basically affirmed inside Eastern Grinstead district. During the top security is joined the youngsters out-of Jane Gibb and you will Joseph Examiner. Some of these children are entered for the Cluckfield and some in the Uckfield. Blog post talks about the years 1839 – 1883 regarding parishes from East Grinstead, Cluckfield, and you may Uckfield, Sussex, England. Blog post regarding Sussex Relatives Historian Regularity 10 #1 February 1992, pg 20

Selecting the sources away from Edmund kemp regarding Trotten (1700? – 1759) because of the Vincent Tickner. Mcdougal info their try to find Edund Kemp. Surnames these are merely: Betsar, Bettsworth, Hammond, Hammon, Bettysworth, Bettisworth, Bettesworth, Gardrer, Silvester, Walker, Wittman, Badger, Petters, Chandler, Luff, Received, Buckland, Kempe, Bryant, Randoll, Graffham, Burnett, Heartly, Ottawa, Hughes, Johnson, Beeding, Black, and you can Bleek. Blog post talks about recent years 1604 – 1770 in numerous parishes regarding Sussex, The united kingdomt. Post regarding Sussex Family unit members Historian Volume 10 #step 1 March 1992, pgs 23-28

Tips see 100 Australian cousins in one day (Almost) of the Rodney Elliott Haigh Marten and you can Martha Maria Dean is an excellent great-granddaughter whom emigrated in order to Australian continent and you may wasn’t said in the loved ones. She married and contains a massive (nearly 100) amount of descendants. Article discusses recent years 1799 – 1945 regarding parishes regarding Bradford, York, The united kingdomt and you will Ipswich, Queensland, Australia. Post on Sussex Household members Historian Regularity ten #step one February 1992, pgs 31-29

Reverend Henry Snooke MA (1657 – 1727) by Ronald Tibble. Henry Snooke is the child out-of John Snooke out-of Dorchester. He partnered first Mary Lacking Lewes. They had one to young buck Henry produced 5 November 1693. Mary died 6 Could possibly get 1903. Henry marries 2nd Mary Rose a beneficial widow at the Jevington into the cuatro March 1706. No hassle regarding second relationships. Post from the Sussex Family members Historian Regularity 10 #step one March 1992, pgs 32-thirty five

Article talks about many years 1657 – 1727 from the parishes out of Ringmer and you may Zewes, Sussex, England

Discovering the new Whaphams 2: Exactly what, Where, and you may Whither of the Significant CW Ellis Continued. Information on research out of Whaphams and you will ultimately causing a simplified family members forest starting with John Whapham 1658 – 1734 regarding Little Horsted. Surnames try: Catts, Elliott, Spilsbury, Aves, Heavier, Towner, Sampson, Farncombe, Rowcliffe, Realfe, and you may Griffith. Article talks about many years 1524 – 1833 in different parishes regarding Sussex, England.

The fresh Freeman Look – the new follow up by the Dr. R F Freeman. A reaction to the earlier blog post enjoys explained and you will added to the new family forest. Article talks about the years 1580 – 1771 throughout the parish from Shoreham, Sussex, The united kingdomt. Blog post in the Sussex Nearest and dearest Historian Regularity 10 #dos June 1992, pgs 72-73

Understanding new Whappams step three: The newest Western Relationship. This article is mostly sharing John Whappam and you can Sarah Realf’s family unit members. Sarah’s aunt Richard emigrated for the Us and married very first: Sophia Graves 1865: Second: Catherine Cassidy 1867 and by 1872 a common rules . Blog post discusses many years 1851 – 1898 in the county out of Sussex, The united kingdomt, along with new parishes out-of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania United states, and you will Bay area, Bay area, California You. Post in the Sussex Nearest and dearest Historian Volume ten #step 3 September 1992, pgs 85-87