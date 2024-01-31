And, the guy additional, “We cherished sneaking down and grabbing an excellent nap for the the individuals much time months in the sports trophy space

Lee Eidson recalls you to, during the early months, children browsing programs at Coliseum dressed up, including coats and you will links to the men. (That had changed once We come attending suggests around. I did not wear a jacket and you will tie for that Sergio Mendes, tell you, though I did don good French-cuff clothing with cufflinks and an excellent monogrammed jacket.)

Lee said his favorite recollections of Coliseum are “seeing This new Suppose Just who when you’re standing on a floor. I generated eye contact using this type of beautiful strawberry blonde resting several rows in front of me. It had been a period of Aquarius moment!”

Brenda Poss remembers watching the brand new guitar duo Ferrante & Teicher on UGA stadium and you may MiMi DuBose Gudenrather said that off their own preferences is James Taylor.

Mike Vitality did concessions at Coliseum for both sporting events events and series, plus Jethro Tull and you may Frank Zappa. Sadly, the guy told you, “stoners dont purchase as much soft drinks because recreation fans.”

One of many shows Jim Goolsby watched there have been Johnny Streams and Jose Feliciano. Michael Doke in addition to remembers seeing Ides out of s Jr. And, Saye Sutton watched Metal Butterfly from the side line there, and you will swears one to “’In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida’ continued for 47 times, perhaps not 17! I didn’t pay attention to to possess a week.”

Marie Andrews saw the fresh Five Passes at the UGA and you can remembers: “They certainly were one hour late providing indeed there, but we did not care. It had been a great performance!”

Whenever Laird Miller spotted Steppenwolf at the Coliseum for the November 1970, “this new rumor are your Coliseum you will break and you can failure. Absolutely nothing folded. Would have been unfortunate in the event the my personal very first rock show had been my personal past!”

Among almost every other serves that have performed at the Coliseum from many years is Rufus Thomas, Peter Nero, this new Serendipity Vocalists, the Christie Minstrels, Roger Williams, the newest Supremes, the new Lettermen, Al Hirt, Eddy Arnold, the Chad Mitchell Trio, Glenn Yarbrough, Skitch Henderson in addition to Atlanta Symphony, mi Terrell, Nothing Anthony in addition to Imperials, Jack Jones and you brightwomen.net Fuld artikel may Pal Rich, the latest Fifth Dimension, the new Impressions while the Dells, Biggest Lance, Paul Anka, Statement Anderson, Loretta Lynn, Gary Puckett plus the Partnership Gap, Heart Inc. Chet Atkins, Footwear Randolph, Floyd Cramer and Jerry Reed.

Together with, Sam and you may Dave, Jimmy Ruffin, Blood Sweat and you may Rips, Henry Mancini, the London Philharmonic, Relatives from Variation, Pacific Gas and you can Electric (into Allman Brothers Band starting), Three Dog Nights, Richie Havens, Mylon LeFevre, Steely Dan, Poco, the latest Rev. Pearly Brown, Ike and you may Tina Turner, Seals and Crofts, Isaac Hayes, Creedence Clearwater Renewal, Dirty Waters, Tony Joe White and you will Emerson, Lake and you may Palmer.

Very, being normal 16-year-olds, our very own group all the lied to the mothers, informing them we had been planning to a movie, and you will ran [to your performance]

Plus, Vince Vance together with Valiants, the fresh James Group, Kenny Loggins and you may Jim Messina, the new Doobie Brothers, Billy Preston, Curtis erica, this new Marshall Tucker Band plus the Atlanta Beat Point, the Spinners, New Bikers of one’s Yellow Sage, Commander Cody and the Destroyed World Airmen and you may Leon Russell.

Anyone else include Billy Joel, Environment Wind and you may Flame, Jesse Colin More youthful, Nitty gritty Dirt Band, Earl Scruggs Revue, Damp Willie, Joni Mitchell, Warren Zevon, Orleans, Hall and you may Oates, Sheer Prairie League, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Mother’s Most useful, Dolly Parton, Jerry Jeff Walker, Center, Doug Kershaw, Bobby Blue Humdrum, Dave Mason, Gloria Gaynor, Dottie West, Ozark Hill Daredevils, Boston and you may Sammy Hagar, Incredible Rhythm Aces, Pablo Sail and you can Delbert McClinton.

She turned into and you may seemed individually from the myself and beamed

As well as, the fresh Commodores, the Pine Ridge Boys, Neil Young, Pain, Alabama, Stevie Ray Vaughn, the latest Fabulous Thunderbirds, Extensive Panic (inside the 1985, 1988 and you can 1989), Hootie and also the Blowfish, this new Indigo Girls in addition to Black colored Crowes.