An action during the 1733 Between William with his Father Edward reveals high detail about the property owned at that time

There are many different William Bellingham Swan’s within family relations database however, In my opinion it William Bellingham ‘s the first. He had been the brand new eldest of five college students born to help you Edward Swan (1659-1735) and you can (1667-1717), one another pupils regarding Dublin goldsmiths. William along with his ten youngsters are an appealing loved ones, for this has a keen MP who the amount of time suicide, a child exactly who married extremely well, for instance the important Bishop Jemmett Browne from Cork and you can Tuam, and good dpson Carter. By the his 2nd visit homepage wife, his young buck and namesake Biggest William Bellingham Swan is well-known for the newest grab regarding Lord Edward Fitzgerald during the 1798, being a founder Member of the first Lime Resort when you look at the Dublin. Including Swan, people with surnames instance Scanlon, Carter, Underwood, Robertson, and you can Hewitt (especially in Manchester otherwise Sheffield) can find their ancestors inside here. The Swan connection to Kilreesk ended while in the William’s go out, possibly by the 1760. an action from 1733 lines exactly what property it did very own within one point.

Kilreesk Townland

On 1659 William Petty Census Dublin goldsmith Edward Swan are registered as way of life into Castle Highway in wall space out-of Dublin, then the greatest highway, resplendent for the residential property and you may courses of your city’s goldsmiths. Between 10-40% of Ireland’s populace try lost ranging from 1641 to 1670 because of situation, food cravings and you will rebellion. The newest Swan household members relocated to Kilreesk additionally the Bellingham household members in order to nearby Dubber to own fitness explanations at the very least but no question the fresh flow and additionally shown their growing money and you may standing.

William’s father Edward died when you look at the 1735. 2 yrs earlier, he lay their seal so you’re able to an action anywhere between himself and his awesome eldest young buck William. Inside it Edward is actually losing his property so you’re able to William, who has got to cover they and shell out annuities to their sisters. The fresh attributes are granted so you’re able to William in attention to possess: 1. ?1500 lump sum payment; 2. A keen annuity of ?150 yearly; and you may step 3. A contract from the William to spend of rents and you can winnings the guy gets, the brand new annuities so you’re able to his siblings you to definitely their dad actually leaves them in his have a tendency to. It appears that William are inheriting all the property after paying the aforementioned but there is however an enthusiastic onus into the William to carry on to pay an enthusiastic annuity so you can their siblings unlike its show of the house. You will find published a blog post to your qualities about deed, which includes the new “Mansion-house from Kilreesk”, homes when you look at the Lusk as well as eight hundred miles scattered in the a number regarding urban centers, and Castleknock and you may Nethercorss inside Dublin and Moynalty in Co. Meath.

The latest deed and additionally mentions the fresh belongings stored at Dubber and that Edward’s late wife Jane passed on away from their own father whom passed away in 1672 and you can that the friends still possessed within the 1733. Jane died during the 1717. Jane’s heredity is known as Mitchers Mount in fact it is discovered near the fresh new Red Lion (an excellent tavern) which i have were able to pick. (find websites).

Sir Daniel Bellingham 1st Baronet from Dubber first Lord Gran away from Dublin 1665/six

Today only two of Dublin’s prior Lord Mayors was honoured that have their portrait hanging regarding Dublin Area Hall Appointment Place for the Dame Highway. Sir Daniel Bellingham’s try provided one to honour once the he was the brand new earliest Lord Gran off Dublin when he served into the 1665/6. The second portrait would be the fact of Daniel O’Connell, which, in 1841, try the initial Catholic so you can serve as Dublin’s Lord Gran.

The household out of William Bellingham Swan and his basic partner Frances Horish

William Bellingham Swan are the latest son regarding Edward Swan and , the youngest dily stayed from the Kilreesk Castle from the townland off Kilreesk close where Dublin airport is today. Kilreesk Palace is the household domestic for throughout the 30 age, plus it don’t is available. An excellent manor-house having a safety tower is far more most likely a great best breakdown from it. Regardless if Edward and you will Jane’s dads was Dublin goldsmiths, Edward took an alternative road and you will is a successful seller when you look at the Dublin. In 1701 Edward was designated Higher Sheriff to have Dublin City and Condition, and you may perform later feel Surveyor General of Funds. Considering a deed during the 1733 William Bellingham Swan ‘s the oldest young man regarding Edward and you will try designated Large Sheriff off Dublin Condition and you can Area inside the 1730 within age 28 (and you will once more within the 1735), that has been a similar year he hitched Frances Horish from the St. Kevin’s Church inside Dublin. Frances was certainly 5 college students on Catholic group of John Horish along with his partner Mary Allen off Ballyboughill, Co. Dublin. Frances changed into the Chapel off Ireland for the December tenth 1730, specific six-weeks after they ‘s the reason job wasn’t hindered. William is actually a leading magistrate during the time.