Adopting the try a summary of individuals with already been influential to Morrison County’s history

The initial checklist are produced inside 2008 immediately following studying a district magazine post listing the big fifteen extremely influential people from the new county. This new newspaper’s Finest 15 was filled with Morrison Condition owners which typically allow to these sorts of directories.

As papers article is actually printed in occasion from Minnesota’s Sesquicentennial (150th) Anniversary, i made a decision to would a inflatable checklist – the one that included 150 Morrison State Influentials. I put out 5 names weekly toward all of our blog on latter half of 2008, including a short bio of each people.

As we were sure we might skip people extremely important, i enjoy individuals to fill in labels so you can us on checklist. That invite remains unlock. (Please get-off your own pointers in the statements.)

Z. Letter

When we was indeed accomplished, we’d our very own a couple beginner workers collect the data from our websites and rearrange the brand new names inside the alphabetical purchase. (The first content can nevertheless be on the Family section of our very own web site. Just click the home option about sidebar. Once you are on the house webpage, form of “Morrison State Influentials” from the research package near the top of the fresh page and you may strike Enter into. The brand new listings will appear due to the fact an inventory for the webpage. Click for each and every post label observe the full text of each blog post.) We are going to still add to so it list as more Influentials started to all of our notice.

If there’s a reputation you desire to discover additional, delight email their tips to MCHS you need to include the individual’s complete identity and the need do you believe they want to show up on brand new checklist. Knowing beginning and dying schedules, become them as well.

William Aitken – Aitken try a beneficial fur trader who’d a beneficial fur article at Swan Lake (referred to as Aitkinsville) during the Morrison State. This community are with the eastern region of the Mississippi Lake, a few kilometers southern area from Absolutely nothing Falls. Both the city of Aitkin and Aitkin County have been called having William Aitken.

E Ayer – in addition to an effective missionary, already been objective within Belle Prairie along with her husband – penned to family out east to cause them to become move to city.

Francis Eliza Babbitt -Archaeologist. Born for the New york in the 1824, Francis Eliza Babbitt trained from inside the Nothing Falls and you can is acclaimed to possess their unique degree out of paleolithic quartz implements that have been receive over the Mississippi Lake near Nothing Drops. Her scholarly papers appeared in national courses. Babbitt got some several thousand quartz pieces regarding the Little Falls urban area, a portfolio that has been later on disposed of by a relative.

Barnes (1859-1943). Business person. Zueingles Norris () Barnes grew up in Wisconsin in order to (William) Wallace and you may Olive (Nettleson) Barnes. Into the 1884, hitched Mary Brownish out of Wisconsin. and you can age to Nothing Falls when you look at the 1895 to the office to your Pine tree Timber Company (PTLCo.) and you will invested ages as a lumber salesperson. Within the 1907, is one of about three staff of PTLCo. who included the new Morrison County Timber Company, a retail wooden and you will timber team. served since president up until 1920, when he resigned because movie director. Another seasons, exposed a gasoline organization in Little Drops, offering wood and you will coal so you’re able to regional customers. When you look at the 1928, he ended up selling the organization so you can Lampert Bros. Wood Business out of Nothing Falls. has also been an amateur picture taking and you can had among the first trucks inside the Morrison County.

Lindbergh

Arthur P. Blanchard (1862-1907). Attorney. Arthur Palmer Blanchard grew up in Zumbrota, Minnesota. In the 1884, Blanchard try accepted with the bar regarding the state away from Illinois. By March off 1887 he previously gone to live in Absolutely nothing Falls, where the guy caused Crawford Sheldon from the organization away from Blanchard & Turkmenistani kvinnelige personer Crawford. If organization mixed, he went to Legs. Madison, Iowa, for a short time. After back once again to Nothing Falls, the guy became somebody with Charles A good. Lindbergh and Blanchard was indeed lovers from 1893 until 1906. Blanchard offered as the Town Lawyer to have Absolutely nothing Falls, is actually the brand new Chairman of your own regional Industrial Club and try a great person in collection panel. During the time of his demise, he had been nearby attorney with the Northern Pacific railway. Blanchard partnered Jenny Lind Brown for the 1906. Blanchard had a couple of students off a former marriage – Mary and you can Margaret.