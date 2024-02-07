A Perilous Relationship (Relationship because of the Prerequisite: Book step one) – So it keeps Mr

Brand new Cursed Earl (Marriage by Requirement: Book dos) – That it features Algernon (Lord Draconhawthshire) and you can Skip Reina Livingstone; common additional letters are Charles, Eris, Guy (Lord Quinton), Ethan (Lord Edon), Mr. Christopher Robinson, and Lord Steinbeck.

My Historic Westerns

This is where it becomes problematic. Periodically, a vacation reputation in one show may be the main character an additional one. I could bring such guides in chronological buy. (Some timelines commonly convergence, therefore I am going to perform my greatest.)

Wagon Path Bride (Pioneer Series: Publication step one) – Richard and you may Amanda Larson are the main characters. I see Pa and you will Ma Larson, Sally, Tom, Jenny, Dave, and Joel (from the Nebraska Collection ) after they was in fact young. Supplementary characters worth addressing was Jesse Palmer and you can Laura (about Relationships Agreement ), and you may Joe Otto (off Groom getting Get ).

Byron Tumilson (aunt out of Eris out-of A Perilous Relationship) and you may Lady Eleanor; common secondary characters are Helena (Duchess off Ashbourne of Like Courses To the Duke) , Eris, and you may Charles, Tara (Duchess out-of Ravenshire regarding the Primary Duke ) or any other feamales in the ladies off Elegance social category

The marriage Agreement (Pioneer Collection: Guide 2) – Jesse Palmer and you may Laura may be the main emails. Additional emails worth focusing on was Joe Otto and you will Richard & Amanda Larson.

Groom To have Hire (Pioneer Collection: Book step three) – Joe Otto and you can Michelle may be the fundamental letters. Second letters is Brandon Herman (character away from Pushed With the Relationship ) and you will Jesse & Laura (on the Marriage Contract ). There can be a highly brief appearance of Amanda and Richard Larson.

Pushed Toward Relationships (Master Collection: Publication 4) – Brandon Herman and you may Lokni would be the chief characters. There clearly was a quick physical appearance by the Michelle and Joe Otto (out-of Groom To possess Get ) towards the bottom.

Their own Heart’s Attract (Nebraska Series: Guide step one) – Sally Larson and you can Rick Johnson are the chief characters. Common second characters become Ma Larson, Tom (out-of A bride having Tom ), Joel (from Shotgun Groom ), and you may Jenny (away from Eyes of Beholder ).

A bride-to-be For Tom (Nebraska Show: Publication dos) – Tom Larson and you can Jessica is the fundamental emails. Well-known additional emails is Ma and Pa Larson, Joel (off Shotgun Groom ), Dave (out of Eye of one’s Beholder ), Jenny (regarding the Completely wrong Partner ), and Margaret (off A husband To have Margaret ).

A partner Getting Margaret (Nebraska Show: Book 3) – Margaret and you will Joseph Connealy is the head letters. Notable secondary emails is Jessica Larson (from A bride to own Tom ), Jenny (from the Wrong Spouse ), and you may Joel (away from Shotgun Groom ).

Eye Of your Beholder (Nebraska Show: Publication cuatro) – Dave Larson and you will Mary may be the fundamental characters. Popular supplementary letters is Neil Craftsman (from His Redeeming Bride-to-be ), Tom and you may Jessica (of A bride-to-be getting Tom ), Sally and Rick (off Their unique Heart’s Attention ), Richard and Amanda (out of Wagon Trail Fiance ), Jenny (on Wrong Spouse ), and you may Joel (off Shotgun Bridegroom ).

An inappropriate Husband (Nebraska Series: Publication 5) – Jenny Larson and you may Owen certainly are the chief emails. Popular second letters is Sally and Rick (of Their particular Heart’s Focus ), Mary and Dave (regarding Attention of one’s Beholder ), Richard (of Wagon Walk Fiance ), Tom (out-of A bride to own Tom ), and you will Joel (regarding Shotgun Bridegroom ).

Shotgun Bridegroom (Nebraska Series: Publication 6) – Joel Larson and you may April are definitely the main letters. Popular supplementary emails was Sep Wilson (character throughout the Bride to be Price ), Owen (throughout the Incorrect Husband ), Tom (away from A bride-to-be to possess Tom ), and you will Rick & Sally (away from Their particular Heart’s Desire ).