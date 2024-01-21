A conference of your investors from the Yarmouth and Haddiscoe Railway was kept in the Celebrity Resorts

R. Hammond, Esq., presided, there was in fact present-C. C. Aldred, Esq., (the H. Palmer, E. H. L. Preston, W. C. Reynolds, Age. P. Youell, Grams. G. Go out, H. Danby-Palmer, and you can William Time, Esqs.

March 11th.-Letter. Palmer, Esq., (Recorder), had designated John B. Bales (late Sergeant-at-Mace) an Inspector out of Weights and you will Procedures regarding the space regarding Mr. Wall surface.

p. 209 February 14th.-The new Liberal electors had kept an event at the Corn Exchange, J. Shelly, Esq., from the chair, whenever each other candidates produced addresses, and a resolution pledging the fulfilling to support them are unanimously sent.

Mr. Cufaude had applied for 17 significantly more summonses up against Church Rates defaulters, and you will Mr. Garson Blake was summoned to have a love standard by the Gorleston Churchwardens.

March 16th.-Mr. J. W. Shelly got presided over an event in the ‘Celebrity,’ when Messrs. McCullagh and you may Watkin was in fact used since the Liberal individuals.

There is certainly a recommendation of a neighborhood gentleman’s label as a beneficial applicant, to which the latest Publisher means because of the https://getbride.org/no/singapore-kvinner/ price-“and hand so you’re able to hand are holy Palmer’s kiss.”

March 18th.-The new Liberal electors and you can non-electors was actually addressed of the both the Liberal applicants within Duke’s Direct public-household on Gorleston. S. Dowson, Esq., presided, and there was indeed present-Messrs. J. H. Fellows, Letter. Sterry, A. Markland, Captains Manthorpe, Stanford, and you can Tunbridge, and you will Messrs. J. Page, A. Queen, J. Ling, Grams. Reynolds, C. Age. Bartram, and you will J.

The new five people, Messrs. McCullagh and Watkin and Sir E. H. K. Lacon and Colonel Vereker, is anticipate to go to a conference regarding electors at the Masonic-hall. None of them was in fact establish, but, still, a resolution pledging brand new appointment to help with the fresh new Liberal candidates is transmitted.

March 21st.-D. Good. Gourlay, Esq., had presided during the a good Liberal conference held on Corn Exchange, whenever Messrs. J. W. Shelly, P. Pullyn, S. Dowson, F. S. Costerton, W. Briggs, C. Sayers, S. Palmer, C. E. Bartram, J. D. Chapman, J. Bailey, F. Dendy, J. Cobb while some had been introduce.

The newest Conservatives got together with convened a conference from the Crowe’s Assembly-rooms, Chapel-denes, when Age. H. L. Preston, Esq., presided. Sir Elizabeth. H. K. Lacon, Colonel Vereker, and you may J. Cherry, Esq., handled the newest construction.

Sir Elizabeth. N. Buxton, Bart., and you may Significant-General C. A great. Windham, the fresh new Liberal candidates for East Norfolk, got held an event on Corn-hallway. p. 210 Mr. Roentgen. Hammond presided, and you may are backed by Messrs. Benjamin Dowson, J. Clowes, C. H. Chamberlin, P. Pullyn, A beneficial. W. Biddulph, S. Palmer, T. Burton Steward, F. Palmer, W. N. Burroughs, C. Elizabeth. Bartram, Age. Roentgen. Palmer, J. H. Harrison, J. Owles, J.

Cobb, &c

The actual situation against Mr. Garson Blake was actually heard about non-payment of Church Rates as well as the common acquisition made.

Mr. S. Waters Spelman got published to personal competition some freehold locations, from the late Mrs. Ann Marsh, hence realized ?8,672.

J. Shelly, Esq., got presided on an alternative Liberal conference held about Corn Hallway, and Mr. J. Regal in the a meeting from non-electors in identical focus kept within Masonic Hall.

Cobb

The fresh Chapel Rates question had again already been before the Justices, when Mr. Chamberlin checked with the defaulters, have been Henry Boulter (baker), 4s. 6d.; Joseph Neave (twine-spinner), 1s. 9?d.; George Goodrich (shoemaker), 3s. 6d.; Henry Blyth (shoemaker), 4s.; George Clowes (ironmonger), 5s.; William Curtis (cork-cutter), 5s. 1d.; James Rivett (baker), 4s.; Frederick Starling (shoemaker), 1s. 10?d.; Angelina Cox and you can W. P. Brownish (brokers), 4s. 2?d.; John Clowes (grocer), 4s.; William Livingston (draper), 3s.; Robert Browne (gentleman), 2s.; George Danby-Palmer (Esquire), 8s. 6?d.; and you will George Danby-Palmer and you can Salmon Palmer (Esquires), 3s. 6d.